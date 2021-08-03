Charlotte, NC

A Fatal Hit and Run Reported on Brookshire Boulevard

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBter_0bG29uB300
David von Diemar/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — A fatal hit and run was reported on the 4000 block of Brookshire Boulevard last Saturday. It involved a car and a pedestrian.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit received a report of a fatal hit and run involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The collision happened on Saturday, July 31, 2021, around 2:58 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian on the roadway.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic were immediately brought to the scene. The medic then pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene. The victim was then identified as Barry Cunningham. The officers have notified the death of the 35-year-old to his family.

The detectives of CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Search started to conduct the investigation by collecting physical evidence and witnesses. The initial investigation indicates the vehicle involved was a 2015-2021 Dodge Charger, which was reported to travel northwest on Brookshire Boulevard at high speed on the right lane. The vehicle then struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and did not notify emergency services.

The investigation is still ongoing as the detectives are now searching for the vehicle; a 2015-2021 grey/silver/red Dodge Charger with a broken headlight and windshield. The car is also missing the Dodge emblem on the front side.

Any individuals who witnessed the crash are requested to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. Contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com to submit an anonymous tip.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
97 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Cabarrus County, NC

Cabarrus Health Alliance Offers Daycare Take-Home Meal Program

CABARRUS, NC - Starting from July, parents can order "Go Go Bags", a healthy and affordable take-home meal package, at three selected daycares in Cabarrus County. Together with UNC Charlotte and Meals on Wheels (MWO), Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) provides the meal through the recently launched Daycare Take-home Meal Program. The program is supported by a grant from Walmart Foundation. The grant was originally received in January 2020, however, the program had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Atrium Health Works to Increase Diversity in its Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, NC - Atrium Health is working to involve more local vendors and product suppliers to fulfill its health system's needs. It spent $4,5 million with businesses in Charlotte's Crescent area.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

ASC Cultural Vision Grants announces winners of Charlotte's Aspiring Artist grants

CHARLOTTE,NC- ASC Cultural Vision Grants announced recipients of prize money up to $10.000 for awards that support high quality arts and culture projects within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. The awards were given to 31 groups and individuals.Read full story
Catawba County, NC

Catawba Valley Community College Received a Longleaf Commitment Grant

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC - North Carolina has established a new grant to assist recent high school graduates in funding tuition and fees at Catawba Valley Community College. The grant will cover up to two years of tuition and fees for recent high school graduates who begin college in the fall of 2021.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's Blumenthal Performing Arts Invites Charlotteans to Uptown Sweat

CHARLOTTE, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts invites Charlottean to join their latest event, “Uptown Sweat”, an all-day fitness event this Saturday, August 7 starting from 9 a.m.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sign this letter to President Biden to end traffic death now!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte Department of Transportation asks residents to take part in signing an open letter addressed to President Biden to end traffic death. This letter is sent to urge the President to commit to reducing traffic fatalities to zero by 2050.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

CharMeck Storm Water Reminds Residents to be Aware of Storms

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services reminds residents to be aware of flood risks as storms are becoming more frequent this summer. Residents are encouraged to prepare for evacuation plans.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Arnoldas Kulboka Joined Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC- Arnoldas Kulboka has officially joined the Charlotte Hornets. The Lithuanian player sealed the deal of two-way contracts earlier this week. After completing all formalities, Kulboka is prepared to compete in his third NBA Summer League scheduled for this Sunday evening in Las Vegas. Summer League Head Coach Dutch Gaitley noticed his potential and will likely allot him up to 45 days on the NBA roster.Read full story
Monroe, NC

Monroe Upcoming City Council Meeting

MONROE, NC – The Monroe City Government will have a council meeting on August 10, 2021, which will be held in two sessions, according to the agenda. As for the Public Hearings, the topics include rezoning for properties located along N. Charlotte Avenue, W. Roosevelt Boulevard, and E. Roosevelt Boulevard. For these hearings, residents are welcomed to submit their comments through a different link at the government’s website.Read full story
Cleveland County, NC

Job Vacancies in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC – Cleveland County Government has lately posted several employment openings for the general public. As the county develops, talented and experienced persons will be required to fill open positions. The following are the openings that are currently available:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Upcoming Weekend Festivals in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Festivals are one of the best things to do in summer and Charlotte has a lot of festivals and events coming up. Here are the three upcoming weekend festivals that you can join:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

McColl Center Offers Internship Opportunities For Aspiring Artists in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - McColl Center for Art + Innovation offers internships for college students who aspire to be artists. The program is available throughout the year to provide Charlotte with next-generation artists.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Critical precautions to take as children return to school in pandemic settings

CHARLOTTE, NC – Despite the fact that COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise due to more contagious delta variations, children are about to return to school. As a parent, you may help your children focus on schoolwork despite the many variances and adjustments caused by pandemic settings by adopting the following precautions.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Free Mental Health Service for Mecklenburg County Residents

CHARLOTTE, NC- Mecklenburg County provides mental health support for all of residents. The services range from counseling to family care support. The pandemic causes several mental health issues. The uncertainty of situation, job losses, and infected family or friends may impact every part of daily lives. Mecklenburg County revealed that from recent study 4 out of 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of mental health issues including depression, difficulty sleeping, and increased alcohol consumption.Read full story
Rock Hill, SC

Seasonal Events that Should Not be Missed When Visiting Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC – When visiting a new city, especially if it's your first time, it feels like you have to check out the area's major events. Especially if you're in Rock Hill, as a city that can't be separated from art, there are various events to enjoy. Check out some of the events that should be on your radar if you're planning a trip to Rock Hill.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Blythe Sanders Winchester: Taking Care of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian to Honor Her Elders

CHARLOTTE, NC – Blythe Sanders Winchester had always wanted to be a doctor since she was a kid. The Native American Davidson College alumna strives to be a geriatrician and dedicated her life to take care of the elders to honor them.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

New Alteration in Charlotte Douglas International Airport as of August

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte Douglas International Airport has made some changes to the entry and exit of the terminal. This alteration was made due to the construction of the Terminal Lobby Expansion, or TLE.Read full story
Cleveland County, NC

Shelby Receives Almost $21 Million Investment from Industrial Company

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC - Governor Roy Cooper announced that Steffes, LLC will create 130 new jobs in Cleveland County. The company will spend $20.9 million to build a new factory in Shelby. Governor Cooper said he was pleased to welcome Steffes to NC. The state is ready to be workforce, excellent quality of life, and strong infrastructure attract companies.Read full story
Mooresville, NC

Mooresville Citizens Academy is open for registration

MOORESVILLE, NC - The 2021 Mooresville Citizens Academy shares an opportunity for those interested in police affairs and the investigation process. Each Thursday, the Academy will hold two sessions, each at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m, with the exact venue to be decided.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Charlotte Department of Transportation and Area Transit System Expects an Upsurge in Uptown Travelers

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Panthers Fan Fest is continuing its special activities on Friday, 6 August. City of Charlotte Department of Transportation, or CDOT and Charlotte Area Transit System, in short, CATS, are expected to expand their visitors to Uptown. Officials from the CDOT and CATS encourage visitors to consider and plan their journey early on.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy