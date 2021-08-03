The Charlotte Knights Bring Home 4-3 win over Jacksonville

Ben Hershey/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights won 4-3 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. This win marks a happy ending for Charlotte in the finale of the seven-game series.

Knights walked off with a 4-3 win in 10 innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. On the finale of a seven-game series from Truist Field on Sunday evening, catcher Nate Nolan scored the winning run from the third base after the second baseman Marco Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly at the end of the 10th inning. The Knights gained all four runs over the final five innings in the game on Sunday, which led to their comeback win over Jacksonville.

This time, Nolan was on the top of his game as he launched his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning. The solid strategy from the player brought the winning factor for the Knights. In addition to Nolan’s performance, shortstop Matt Reynolds was noted for hitting a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, tying the game at 3-3. This home run marks Reynold’s third home run of the season.

The win was celebrated by the fans all over Charlotte who shared their joy on social media. The clip of Marco delivering the winning run on Twitter gained 1.4 thousand views while the walk-off win moment caught 2.9 thousand views.

After bringing home the win, the Knights will now have an off day on Monday to recharge their energy before starting a six-game series in Lawrenceville, GA. The match will be held on Tuesday and the Knights will go up against the Gwinnett Stripers.

