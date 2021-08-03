Residents of Charlotte are being urged to vaccinate their pets due to the discovery of a rabies case

Autri Taheri/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - A raccoon near Guilford Road in Charlotte was tested positive for rabies. Residents are requested to have their pets to be vaccinated against rabies.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) received a rabies alert notification from Mecklenburg County Health Department on July 30 evening. A raccoon in the area of Guilford Road in Charlotte was tested positive for rabies. However, AC&C confirmed there were no human exposures.

Throughout the year 2021, AC&C revealed that 8 cases of animals tested positive for rabies, with 7 of them raccoons and 1 is a fox. The statistic showed that the number of animals tested positive for rabies ranged between 14 to 16 in the last three years, with raccoons contributing the biggest number.

To protect animals from rabies, AC&C reminds pet owners to keep the rabies vaccination up to date as North Caroline rabies law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies at the age of four months.

For pet owners who have not yet give the vaccination against rabies to pets, AC&C offers a free monthly clinic at an animal shelter located on 8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte. The rabies vaccination is free, and $10 microchips can be purchased at the clinic.

Residents can immediately bring their pets to the location from 8.00 AM to 10.45 AM on the second Saturday of each month. To participate in the free rabies vaccination, residents of Mecklenburg County must bring a valid ID and wear a face covering.

Please note that dogs must be brought on a leash, and cats must be transported in a carrier. Pet owners are required to hold their pets in the vaccination process.

