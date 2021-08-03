Teachers of CMS to earn Exceptional Children Training License

Sincerely Media/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Teachers of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School are participating in training for Exceptional Children, or EC programs. Teachers who finished will obtain add-on EC license.

More than a dozen of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers take part in Exceptional Children programs of CMS Summer camp. Through collaboration between CMS and Queens, University of Charlotte, teachers are learning how to give comprehensive education for exceptional children.

The license program combines course-based lecture and hands-on experience. After receiving courses from educators, teachers are also have the opportunity to implement what they have learned to students with strict measures that requires both students and teachers to always wear face covering.

Savannah Bryant, a first-grade teacher at Greenway park, revealed that she wants to serve her current students better with this training. Bryant said she is more than excited to learn new things and contribute to better education system. She hopes that this training will bring new confidence to the students, as teachers are now creating curriculum formula that is adaptable, creative, and engaging.

“It's been great to see students reaching those light bulb moments this summer and stepping into a new school year with a newfound confidence in themselves” explained Bryant.

Bryant disclosed that in one of the courses she learned, a statistic shows that students who are receiving EC services spend about 80% of their day in general education classroom. Enticed by this fact, Bryant plans to fuse new approach to make education more seamlessly benefit her students.

The Exceptional Children programs trained CMS teachers to work hard in returning students to school with strict measures due to COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers who finished the camp will then be given add-on EC license recognized by the city’s board of education.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.