Anna Cockrell Runs to Tokyo Olympics 2020 Final

Alyssa Ledesma/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Another Charlottean has already joined the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and even raced her way to the final. Anna Cockrell, 23 years old, secured her place to the final after place second in the semi-final 3.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-final was a close race where she placed second and completed her race in 54.17 seconds. With that, Anna Cockrell is on her way to the finals and Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin. The final will takes place on August 4, 2021.

Anna Cockrell is a track and field athlete and competes at the Women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, under the guidance of Coach Caryl Smith Gilbert.

Grew up in Charlotte, she was born from an athletic family. Her father is an American football player at Columbia University. She also has two athletic siblings: Ross Cockrell, who played American football for NFL teams, and Ciera, who played volleyball for Davidson College.

She was a student-athlete majoring in communications at the University of Southern California, graduated in 2019. She even got the highest GPA among other student-athlete in USC and gave her speech at the student-athlete graduation.

She shared her lowest point when she got injured that knocked her out of competition in her speech. "At the very moment I thought I was lost, my dungeon shook and my chains fell off. That was what getting injured meant for me," she said. However, she managed to spring back with help from her coach.

Before she races in the Olympics, she already competed in several competitions and managed to gain some medals. In 2019, she joined Pan American Games and placed second for 400-meter hurdles and placed first for the 4x400-meter relay.

She also brought gold medals in 2015 when she joined Pan American Junior Championship and in 2016 at IAAF World Under-20 Championship, both for 400-meter hurdles.