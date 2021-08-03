CMPD Asks Public Assistance in Missing Person Case

Volodymyr Hryschenko/unsplash

CHARLOTTE- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department requests public assistance in the investigation of a missing person. As the investigation is still ongoing, residents are asked to leave information by contacting Crime Stoppers.

On July 28, CMPD received report of remains of human body found in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street. After thoroughly examining the object, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains belongs to a victim who once announced as missing person, David Crawford.

David Crawford was declared missing on September 2, 2020. The 78-year-old man was last seen around his residence in 1600 block of Lasalle Street. Wearing gray sweatpants paired with a blue long-sleeve,button-up skirt, and white sneakers, Mr. Crawford was last spotted on Monday, August 31 2020 around 6.30 p.m. Mr. Crawford is described as a gray-haired man who walks hunched over. The CMPD revealed that before declared missing. The man was seen in University Area on Tuesday, August 1, 2020.

After almost 1 year without any report, the CMPD announced Mr. Crawford’s death, as his remains were discovered about a block away from his residence. However, it is not yet clear how the missing man was suddenly deserted. Homicide Unit & Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to investigate the case and circumstances surrounding. Detective Bonaparte leads the investigation of the case and asks public assistance to further the investigation.

Anyone with the information about the case is requested to call 9-1-1 And refer to the report 2020-0901-1229-01. Anonymous information can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

