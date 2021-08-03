Charlotte Checkers announced 21-22 Game Schedule

Mariah Hewines/unsplash

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers is thrilled to announce the 2021-2022 American Hockey Schedule. The team will soon return to the ice at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The first game of the season will be kicked off at Hershey on Oct. 16. After the initial opening, the Checkers will play their first home game in Coliseum against Hershey on Oct, 22 and 23. The match continues until the beginning of April 2022. Check out the full printable schedule on their websites.

This season, Charlotte Checkers will be playing 72 games instead of 76. This fewer number of games is announced by American Hockey League considering a handful of seasons since the Pacific Division joined the AHL. This causes a discrepancy in the number of games. While the AHL is working toward a unified schedule of 72 games in 2022-2021, the option of selecting 72 or 76 games must be made. The Checkers are among the team to play a 72-game schedule.

The effect of this 72-game schedule is the Checkers will have two fewer weekday games of 10 instead of 12 compared to the 2019-2020 match. The number of Friday/Saturday/Sunday games however remains the same at 26 in total.

This time, The Checkers will face up to a new opponent, the Texas Stars. This will be the first match between the team since April 2017. The game is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Day series in Cedar Park. Preparing for this season, Checkers decided not to made changes to the group of eight since the team last’s play in 2019-2020.

Fans who can’t contain their excitement to support Charlotte Checkers can now purchase season tickets and group outings on the website. Mini plans and individual tickets will soon be released. Checkers warned the fans there will be a lot of fun stuff attached to this season's games and remind the fans to pay special attention to the April Fools Game on Friday, April 1.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.