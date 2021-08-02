Cabarrus Residents Will Have a New Frank Liske Park Barn

CABARRUS, NC — Frank Liske Park barn had witnessed numerous memorable events for so many people. From weddings to family gatherings, the park had been where people from Cabarrus and outside spent time with their loved ones.

On March 26 last year, the park was decimated by a fire, along with the iconic barn at its center. An investigation by the Cabarrus County Fire Marshall's Office found that the fire was intentionally created. People across the country shared their memories of the park through social media and showed their support for reestablishment the facility days after the fire.

"It's hard to really put into words what it means to me," a park ranger for Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks, Jack Rule said.

Rule spent a lot of his childhood at the park. He even held his wedding reception there. He received a lot of phone calls from people who wanted to tell him the memories they had on the park. "It's just an iconic landmark of this park. So many people, the first thing they wanted to see at the park was that barn. It's a treasured landmark." Rule added.

Frank Liske Park barn is located on the state-owned Stonewall Jackson property. It was first opened in June 1982. In the 1990s, the barn was used by Stonewall Jackson Training School students for dairy cattle.

In February this year, Senior Parks Program Manager Perry Gabriel said that some 85 to 90% of the new park design have been completed. They gathered residents input through surveys and virtual meetings to know what they expect of the park when it is rebuilt. They hope to finish some things during the summer.

