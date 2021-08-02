UNC Charlotte Requires Face Coverings in All Indoor Spaces

CHARLOTTE - Due to the increase in cases and the high COVID-19 transmission rate in Mecklenburg County, UNC Charlotte made face coverings mandatory in all indoor spaces starting from Monday, August 2. It is a necessary precaution to protect all members of the campus community. This step is taken after consultation with the UNC system and public health officials and is in accordance with CDC's latest recommendation.

Indoor spaces include Atkins Library, dining and residence halls, common spaces, and recreational facilities. This requirement applies to everyone without exceptions, including the vaccinated individuals. Students and employees can only stop wearing face coverings in their personal spaces such as resident halls personal rooms and personal offices.

More information regarding testing, face coverings, and health and safety protocols will be shared with the campus community on Wednesday, August 4.

The University asks vaccinated individuals to fill in the COVID-19 report form. Vaccinated students and employees will be excluded from testing requirements and daily Nine Health Check this fall once the form is approved.

As vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19, the University urges those who have not been vaccinated to do so. Information regarding vaccine spots can be accessed on the Niner Nation Cares website.

The University will carry on to follow the situation and make further changes to the requirement if needed. This requirement will not affect the initial plan to return to full in-person operations and work from campus for University employees for the fall semester.

