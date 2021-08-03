Get Yoga Classes Anywhere in Charlotte for only $24 a Month.

Dylan Gillis/unsplash

CHARLOTTE- NC Yoga Bar offers unlimited yoga classes in Charlotte for only $24 a month. No more adjusting your schedule to the nearest yoga sessions as now the pop up class is held in breweries, museums, parks, and other favorite Charlotte spaces.

You can now get your yoga class anywhere in Charlotte with NC Yoga Bar unlimited pass. Full of almost everyday class schedule, NC Yoga Bar brings yoga session to you instead of asking you to go to the gym. The pop up class will be held on 4 venues lead by 6 instructors.

The Mint Museum is one of the venue for pop-up class. Titled as “Yoga at the Mint: Summer Series”, participants will engage in one-hour yoga class on Mint Museum Uptown Atrium for 5 PM timeslot and Mint Museum Randolph’s front lawn for 10 AM session. For one-time class, participants will be required to pay $10 while the class is free for Mint members.

The pop up class also comes to Free Will Craft + Vine on N. Davidson. Each Wednesday, NC Yoga Bar offers 60 minutes flow through noise-isolating DropSound headphones starts at 6.30 PM. After class ended, you can also opt for light bites and beverage.

For morning class, Sunrise Yoga can be found at The Giddy Goat with Niche at The Plaza every Thursday at 7 AM. The class will be at beginner-friendly level to prepare body for the rest of the day. Class is also followed by complimentary coffee for breakfast.

For more thrifty option, you can sign up for unlimited monthly access for $24.99. This full pass includes unlimited classes around Charlotte. Monthly purchase and full schedule can be found on sweatnet.com/nc-yoga-bar.

