Board of Education Approves Universal Face Covering Requirement

Mika Baumeister/unsplash

CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte's Mecklenburg Board of Education to implement a universal face-covering policy. The requirement applies to all students, staff, and visitors.

Adjustment just made by The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for the 2021-2022 year school intake. Face covering is now must be worn in school area for all students over the age of 2. While students are obliged to wear face covering inside buildings and buses, face covering will remain optional for outdoors activity.

The decision is officially taken on July 30 with votes from the board committee. This requirement is addressed in state guidance as a respond to Delta variants of COVID-19. The infection number of this variant in the county has caused serious concern. Elyse Dashew, chair of the Board of Education, revealed the face covering requirement is precautions to protect students and staff.

"Infection rates around the country, in our state and in our area are rising rapidly. Hospitalizations are likewise increasing at rapid rates. Staff and student health and safety are our highest priority. For that reason, we made the recommendation, and our Board supported and voted for it." explained Superintendent Earnest Winston, who first initiate face covering recommendation to the board.

Besides students, this requirement is also applied to staffs and visitors. Exceptions will be made by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control or the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The Board decision of mask requirement will be applied to the entire school year. However, the situation will be reviewed at the end of each academic quarter by considering local metrics, CDC guidance, and if the number of cases is deemed to be decreased.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.