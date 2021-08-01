A Black Life-Inspired Exhibition by E. Markey

Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - E. Mackey, a photojournalist, and artist is showcasing his Black Lives-inspired shots in the exhibition entitled 'Choose Your Weapon: Views from the Front Lines of the War for Black Lives'.

What triggered Mackey to hold this exhibition is when he saw the video of the Ahmad Arbery assassination in February 2020. Despite not having any financial background or political knowledge to make a difference, Mackey feels he is still obligated to act in response to this incident. Mackey realized that he had the talent and the media to tell the world about this event. This is what then motivated Mackey to travel to various areas in as many as 11 cities in the United States to document Black Lives.

Mackey wanted to convey the grief and anger he felt from his works. In Black Lives, he displays a movement full of diversity in terms of race, age, or gender. Mackey brilliantly curated his photography and video capturing the frontline protestors which presents the point of view of individuals who were present.

Choose Your Weapon: Views from the Front Lines of the War for Black Lives exhibition is meant to be a portal that takes visitors and connoisseurs to dive into the complexities of the movement for Black Lives. Mackey also wanted to inspire others to keep fighting for equality in their own way.

Choose Your Weapon: Views from the Front Lines of the War for Black Lives exhibition is open since June 4, 2021, and will continue to be open until October 17, 2021. Visitors who wish to visit this exhibition can visit the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Ars +Culture from Tuesday to Sunday.

