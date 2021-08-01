Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's Yiasou Greek Festival offers the full experience of Greek culture

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9mKR_0bE5IzsX00
Constantinos Kollias/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Yiasou Greek Festival in Charlotte offers a full experience of the lively Greek culture, including folk dancing and live music.

The festival will take place on September 9-12, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte. Folk Dancing and Live Music will be available on Thursdays and Fridays at 5.00 p.m-9.00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 11.00 a.m.-6.00 p.m.

Live entertainment will be performing on two outdoor stages. Holy Trinity's youth, a community of dancers aged 5 to 25 years will not only perform traditional Greek dances but also play traditional Greek cultural instruments every weekend throughout the festival.

The traditional folk songs and dances that have been handed down by the ancestors of the Greeks are still often in demand and loved by the Greeks to this day. These artworks are still often found at important events such as weddings, gatherings, and several social events. Visitors can even take part in learning a few steps of the folk dance performed by Endasi to the folk Greek music played by The Fabulous Grecian Keys from Ohio.

There will also be a military inauguration reenactment by the men of Charlotte’s Greek community. They aim to preserve and celebrate the tradition of the presidential guards, who has been guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in the Presidential Mansion in Athens and in front of the Hellenic Parliament building, Greece.

The festival began its first debut back in 1978 and has become one of the biggest and the most well-known Charlotte’s cultural-related events. The word Yiasou has a meaning ‘Hello’ or ‘Goodbye’ in Greece, wanted to introduce the rare beauty of Greek culture to the people of Charlotte. Since its debut, The Yiasou Greek Festival has been bringing cultural exhibits, authentic local cuisine, and also authentic souvenirs to Charlotte.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
68 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Charlotte, NC

Johnston YMCA Reveals NoDa's Y Development Plan in 70 Years

CHARLOTTE, NC - The North Charlotte YMCA was built in 1948, after partnering NoDa's Comunity with the Y branch from North Charlotte as well. The Y was built by David Johnston in 1949 and named after his father, Richard Johnston.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Pianists are Back to Fill CLT Airport with Their Music

CHARLOTTE - Passengers at CLT Airport were once again entertained by the airport's regular piano players. After more than a year of absence due to COVID-19, they were back to fill the atrium with their music in June. Eight musicians are regularly playing for CLT airport.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Exploring Charlotte Through Augmented Reality in Levine Museum's New Mobile App

CHARLOTTE,NC - The Levine Museum is going to launch a new way to explore Charlotte city. Without physically visiting the museum, Charlotteans can now take a stroll around the city via a mobile app.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina to give incentives to anyone taking the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is giving incentives to individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Charlotte residents can claim them by taking vaccines in 12 participating locations.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte to celebrate 2021 Black Philanthropy Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — This August marks the 10th anniversary of Black Philanthropy Month. The celebration continues to empower the Black community in Charlotte through feature stories on #SpotlightOnCLT.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC Welcomes New Additions for 2021-2022 Academy Program

CHARLOTTE- Charlotte Football Club has welcomed new academy coaches and staff for 2021-2022 season. The new additions have been brought in to help create a pathway to Major League Soccer.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

One stop for all Health Village in Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC- Atrium Health Rea Village Medical Plaza is ready to open for the public. No more fitting doctor appointment into your schedule as this health center is located in the most strategic spot in town.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg 1000 Deaths: 5 things to know about the Delta Variant

CHARLOTTE, NC- Mecklenburg County just recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 death this week. Residents are requested to get vaccinated immediately. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in the U.S. Statistically, the newly admitted COVID patients in Novan Health Charlotte are the residents who have not been vaccinated. Dr. David Priest, Novan Health Chief Safety, Quality, and Epidemiology officer revealed the surge in Delta case is leading to more deaths.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Get Your Vaccine Shot For A Chance to Win $1 million

CHARLOTTE,NC- Charlotteans now have a chance to win $1 million from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Just get your vaccine shot and prepare to get lucky.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mia Love Live's "This is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious, Black Woman" at Duke Energy Theater

CHARLOTTE, NC - Mia Love Live will perform "This is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious, Black Woman" on August 28, at Duke Energy Theater. It is her original production, which unravels the story of a Black woman grappling with anxiety. The show is presented by Mia Love Live Production.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's Top 3 Beer Breweries

CHARLOTTE, NC – Apart from being a city known for its financial growth, Charlotte is also known for its craft beer culture. Many breweries operate in Queen City. The breweries in Charlotte are more than just a place to produce beer: they are, a place for community gatherings as they have a lot of events.Read full story
1 comments
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury Awards $100,000 To Build 100 New Homes

SALISBURY, NC - Salisbury city intends to commit $100,000 as the award of the 2021 BlockWork Project and celebration of Lowe's centennial. The BlockWork Project developed its first project in 2010, with the Community Appearance Commission's Neighborhood Leaders Alliance (NLA) assistance. With this project, the community expects the community volunteer, residents to hold hands to transform their neighborhood to be a cleaner and safer place.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Get to know the exhibits at the Levine Museum of the New South

CHARLOTTE, NC - There are various exhibits at Levine Museum of the New South, ranging from the end of the Civil War in 1865 to the present day. Here are the exhibits available at the museum.Read full story
Cabarrus County, NC

New Beverage Production Hub Brings Jobs to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - On Tuesday, July 27, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ball Corporation would invest $383.8 million to join Red Bull and Raunch's plan to build a new beverage production hub in Concord. It is projected to bring 220 new jobs to Cabarrus County. By 2027, three companies will invest more than $1 billion in Cabarrus County.Read full story
Belmont, NC

Belmont Set to Build a New Community Recreation Center

BELMONT, NC—A new 42,000-square-feet recreational center will be built in Belmont. The new recreation center is projected to bring progress to Belmont's recreational program, which promises economic development in the region.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

New Housing Development Project at Plato Price

MECKLENBURG, NC - Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region with the Ally Charitable Foundation, and the City of Charlotte are collaborating to launch a housing development project, a 40-home development in The Meadow at Plato Price and it was announced during National Homeownership Month.Read full story
Asheville, NC

Business Resources That Will Enhance New Entrepreneurs In Asheville, NC

ASHEVILLE, NC—Asheville is very well known for its nature. Many people choose Asheville as a getaway destination in North Carolina. As time goes by, Asheville does not only offer tourism places, but also providing a new place to start a business.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Executive Networking Conference 2021: Creating a Legacy

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Women's Business of Charlotte is appointed to hosts Executive Networking Conference 2021 on August 5-8, 2021. The Executive Networking Conference (ENC) has begun in the middle 1980s as an instrument to build relationships and market opportunities for small scale businesses. It has evolved during the year as the state's premier professional development and networking event, convene and aspire minority, women-owned business and the other businesses development means.Read full story
Belmont, NC

Participate in Kayak Sprint Race at Catawba Riverfest

Belmont, NC - Catawba Riverkeeper will hold Catawba Riverfest on Saturday, August 7. The event will have live music by Dr. D and Joey Lavalle, food trucks, local craft beer, educational activities for children, and more. The event will begin at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.Read full story
Belmont, NC

Belmont Friday Night Live Concert Series 2021 still Available in August

BELMONT, NC — Friday Night Live is back in Downtown Belmont with three concerts in July and August. The event was not held last summer due to COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) received a lot of feedback from the community regarding the concert and after seeing some restrictions erased, it decided to bring the concert back. The Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) is excited to once again hold this concert. Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) received a lot of feedback from the community regarding the concert and after seeing some restrictions erased, it decided to bring the concert back. The Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) is excited to once again hold this concert.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy