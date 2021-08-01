Charlotte's Yiasou Greek Festival offers the full experience of Greek culture

Constantinos Kollias/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Yiasou Greek Festival in Charlotte offers a full experience of the lively Greek culture, including folk dancing and live music.

The festival will take place on September 9-12, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte. Folk Dancing and Live Music will be available on Thursdays and Fridays at 5.00 p.m-9.00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 11.00 a.m.-6.00 p.m.

Live entertainment will be performing on two outdoor stages. Holy Trinity's youth, a community of dancers aged 5 to 25 years will not only perform traditional Greek dances but also play traditional Greek cultural instruments every weekend throughout the festival.

The traditional folk songs and dances that have been handed down by the ancestors of the Greeks are still often in demand and loved by the Greeks to this day. These artworks are still often found at important events such as weddings, gatherings, and several social events. Visitors can even take part in learning a few steps of the folk dance performed by Endasi to the folk Greek music played by The Fabulous Grecian Keys from Ohio.

There will also be a military inauguration reenactment by the men of Charlotte’s Greek community. They aim to preserve and celebrate the tradition of the presidential guards, who has been guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in the Presidential Mansion in Athens and in front of the Hellenic Parliament building, Greece.

The festival began its first debut back in 1978 and has become one of the biggest and the most well-known Charlotte’s cultural-related events. The word Yiasou has a meaning ‘Hello’ or ‘Goodbye’ in Greece, wanted to introduce the rare beauty of Greek culture to the people of Charlotte. Since its debut, The Yiasou Greek Festival has been bringing cultural exhibits, authentic local cuisine, and also authentic souvenirs to Charlotte.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.