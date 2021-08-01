Winter internship at Tiger World Charlotte

Janosch Diggelmann/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Tiger World is calling for veterinary students and eligible candidates for the upcoming Winter Internship.

Tiger World is a non-profit animal conservation that is dedicated to the conservation and education of threatened and endangered animals. Located in Rockwell, it is home to over 40 animals from different continents.

This conservation is offering a 3-month internship opportunity for those who want to earn first-hand experience and knowledge caring for Bears, Primates, and Big Cats. The internship is open throughout the year, and the closest one is the Winter Internship scheduled on December 27, 2021, until March 22, 2022.

The internship is open for those who meet the requirements below:

1. Should have at least 2 years of program studies in zoology, animal management, biology, exotic animal husbandry, or a related field

2. Have a bachelors degree is a plus

3. Able to lift heavy things for at least 50 pounds

4. Able to work under unfavorable weather conditions

5. Possess good attitude, work ethic, and responsibility

6. Able to follow given instructions ad procedures

7. Honest, trustworthy, and organized

8. Have a valid driver’s license and social security card or Green Card and Visa or Visa Waiver Program for those from outside the United States

9. Submit 1 recommendation letter

10. School transcript of the degree

11. Up-to-date vaccinations

Those who want to participate are welcome to apply by sending their resume, cover letter, letter of recommendation, and school transcript to career@tigerworld.us. Selected interns will be responsible for three main projects, which are increasing visitor engagement, help keepers arrange new and safe enrichment plans for each animal, and maintain Tiger World’s fundraising.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.