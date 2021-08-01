Charlotte Animal Shelter - Forever Home for Cats and Dogs

kevin turcios/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Over these past few years, the “Adopt Don’t Shop” campaign has become a major talking point in the pet-owning community. The goal of the campaign is to promote pet adoption from animal shelters.

Pet adoption saves many animal lives. When you adopt a pet and bring it home, they immediately have a better quality of life. In some cases, you might also save them from getting euthanized as shelters cannot permanently house animals that do not have owners.

Over-populated shelters might not be able to give maximum care for the pet. That is why adopting a pet from an animal shelter helps them to reduce the over-population and serve a higher chance for the shelter to give better care.

Humane Society of Charlotte is one of the many non-profit organizations that help foster abandoned cats and dogs and is helping them to look for their forever homes. Founded on July 14, 1978, HSC’s vision is to create a united community in Charlotte where animal welfare is valued and demonstrated through educated and collaborative efforts.

This organization also believes in no-killing philosophy. They will not euthanize the animals that are being fostered in the shelter, under 2 exceptions: 1) The animal is in very poor condition and letting them live is just going to prolong their suffering, and 2) If the animal poses a danger to the public safety.

For those of you who want to adopt cats or dogs from them, you can simply visit their shelter that is located at 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. You can also see their available cats and dogs and adoption requirements from their website at www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org.

