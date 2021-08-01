To prevent the transmission of viruses like COVID-19, UNC Charlotte researchers advise keeping bus windows closed

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC–The University of North Carolina Charlotte researchers, along with Corvid Technologies, suggest that it is best to close the public transportation windows and use the air-filtration system to minimize the exposure of viruses from outside.

The goal of the research itself is to create standards for transportation systems with the passenger's health as their top priority. It is also noted that the development of the study might be useful to develop warning systems that might help us minimize the virus's exposure in the safest way.

As the director of the UNC Charlotte research team, Mesbah Uddin, said, "When a bus' air-filtering system is working at 100% effectiveness, it captures many viral particles and prevents their dispersal." Thus, the safety of the passenger can be ensured.

The team observed three different respiratory particles derived from speaking, sneezing, and coughing. After that, they injected the three particles, which have other size distributions, into the drivers' driver's seat area to analyze the airflow and airborne particles inside the cabin.

They managed to work on this research within two months with various models of simulations. The team came up with a result just like what they expected. When airflow reaches one of these large objects, it can create eddies much like a stream current does when it encounters rocks," said Greg McGowan, an engineer from Corvid Technologies.

This situation caused the particles to circulate in the same spot repeatedly, which might increase the chance of passengers' exposure to the virus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many things had been changed and adjusted to minimize the spread of the virus. The adjustment also applied to public transportation windows in Charlotte.

