Getting to Know Corvids, the Smartest Birds at Carolina Raptor Center, Huntersville

Carrion Crow/Wikimedia Commons

HUNTERSVILLE, NC – Carolina Raptor Center is a home for diverse species of birds, and Corvids birds are some of the species who live there. Corvids are referred to as the smartest birds, a family of perching songbirds with over 120 different species spread all over the world.

Three of the many species—American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, and Common Raven—can be found in Carolina Raptor Center. Those species are noted as the smartest because of their self-awareness in mirror tests and the ability to make tools for their survival.

Crows can adapt to human conditions and can feed on “people” food for their survival. They can eat bread, fried potatoes, sandwiches, or even livestock feed for survival, and it helps them keep the population secure.

They are also known for the ability to use and create their tools. This trait shows complex cognitive abilities. Dr. James St Clair from the University of St Andrews explained, “Crows seek out particular plant species, harvest a forked twig, and then – firmly holding it underfoot – carve, nibble, and peel its tip until it has a neat little hook.”

Apart from that, ravens are highly self-conscious birds. They can sense whether they are being watched or not. And if they feel like they are being watched, they will try to make their movements as minimum as possible.

If you’re interested in visiting these smart birds, you can go to Carolina Raptor Center located inside Latta Nature Preserve. The Carolina Raptor Center opens daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are charged for $8 for students, $10 for seniors or educators, and $12 for adults.

