Instant adrenaline rush with top 3 roller coaster at Charlotte

Skyler Gerald/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – This Queen City is home to Carowinds, an amusement park that has one of the best roller coasters in the United States, the Fury 325. Not only one is enough, but Carowinds also has another fast lane and challenging roller coasters that are worth trying.

The amusement park was built on 407-acre land and is located along the North Carolina-South Carolina state lines. They open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can buy either a daily ticket for $45 or a season pass with a range price of $75 - $225.

It might look expensive, but the price is actually worth it. Carowinds has almost 60 various rides and these 3 roller coasters are the most recommended ride for adrenaline rush seekers.

1. Fury 325

It is the tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster in North America. No wonder it got its title as one of the best roller coasters in the United States. It has the highest thrill level and it runs at the speed of 95 mph. Riders will experience a 91-degree overbanked horseshoe turn an intense double maneuver while crossing North Carolina and South Carolina state lines.

2. Intimidator

This ride is inspired by Dale Earnhardt, a NASCAR legend from North Carolina. Along with the Fury 325, it is also one of the tallest roller coasters in North America. The ride will bring you up to a 232-foot hill and put a 74-degree drop with a speed of up to 80 mph.

3. Copperhead Strike

It is noted as the first double-launch roller coaster in the Carolinas. By the mean of “double launch”, Copperhead Strike runs at a speed of 0 to 42 mph in only 2.5 seconds! The second launch is even faster than the first with a speed of 35 to 50 mph in 2 seconds. The 3,255 feet track length is enough to bring off the adrenaline rush.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.