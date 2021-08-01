Take notes, Here's the Best Time to Visit Charlotte

STIL/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte, a city full of charms and tourist attractions, is a great spot to visit all year. Apart from its abundance of tourist attractions, this city's weather is still more pleasant than in other places.

Although Charlotte provides a variety of activities throughout the year, it is sometimes stated that the ideal time to visit Charlotte is during the spring and fall seasons.

The first month of the Spring is March, and it lasts until May. Charlotte is in full bloom at this time of the year, and many recreational attractions last longer than in the other season.

If you're a fan of craft beer, the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival is an event you can enjoy. You can enjoy various craft beers from over 40 states breweries. This festival is also family-friendly as it includes food trucks and children's activities.

If you're going to spend Spring at Charlotte, make sure to bring layers of clothes because it might get a little bit cold at night. You also need to have some extra budget because the hotel rate is in peak season around this time.

Other than Spring, the best time to visit Charlotte is in September-November, where the city is in the fall. One of the best things in Fall is the lower hotel rate compared to another season. It is ideal for you who love chilly weather because the temperature starts to cool off around this time.

Tuck Fest is the number one recommended event to attend in Fall. It is a three-day festival with various outdoor activities such as rock climbing, kayaking, yoga, stand-up paddleboarding, and adventure racing. This festival is an annual festival that is located at the Whitewater Center.

