Plan a visit to Mooresville's Lazy 5 Ranch Drive-Thru Zoo

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

MORESVILLE, NC – You might want to consider taking your children to the Lazy 5 Ranch Drive-Thru Zoo to teach them about varied animals through direct interactions in an enjoyable and secure environment. They can sit comfortably inside the automobile and give the animal pats or goodies.

Lazy 5 Ranch is one of the places that offer a drive-thru zoo experience where visitors can see and interact with different kinds of animals, from goats and sheep, antelopes, giraffes to exotic animals. Unlike many other zoos that keep animals inside the little cage, Lazy 5 Ranch allows visitors to see how the animals look in the wild with some safety fences.

This private-owned zoo is located at 15100 Mooresville Road, Mooresville, around 40 minutes drive from Charlotte. The zoo is open daily from 9 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., except Sunday—open at noon.

Usually, they offer wagon rides and special events, apart from the drive-thru. However, due to the COVID-19, they put the wagon ride and special events on a halt while the drive-thru remains available. They charged $8 for children age 2-11 years old and seniors, $11 for adults, and an additional $3 for the animals' feed.

Lazy 5 Ranch is a home for over 750 animals and is widely known as excellent show goats and sheep breeders. The zoo also partners up with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to monitor the welfare and care of the animals. This partnership built upon their missions to help the recovery of some endangered animals and provide a great environment for the animals.

