Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asks residents to cooperate in preventing incidents involving explosives

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments Bomb Squad encourages all residents of Charlotte to report every suspicious package found. One simple report could benefit thousands of lives by preventing incidents to happen.

During a weekly press conference Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments Bomb Squad advised residents on what to do when a suspicious package is found in the neighborhood area. Sgt Chad Strong with the Bomb Squad Unit asked the community to report an item if one is unsure about the identity or the origin of the item.

Residents can call 9-1-1 to explain the details of the item including shape, size, color, location, smell, orientation, and any descriptive information that could be found about the item. Bomb Squad Unit suggests not to move the item and just leave it where it was found while waiting for the unit to arrive on the scene. Residents were also asked to report the presence of improvised fireworks as these explosives are hazardous to handle and needed special assistance in transporting or disposal.

The CMPD Bomb Squad believes one simple report could save lives and prevent damages to properties. Statistically, just in the previous year, the unit responded to an average of 60 incidents or situations involving threatens of use of explosive and hazardous items containing nuclear, chemical, or biological substances. The number is feared to increase as more special events hosted by the City of Charlotte take place.

Composed of 13 certified technicians, CMPD Bomb Squad consists of highly-trained personnel and has acquired several certifications including Homeland Security Training, Hazmat Materials Technician Course, and 6-week Hazardous Devices School in Alabama. The Bomb Unit also joins the task force with Charlotte Fire Department’s Hazmat Response Team. Yet to help their mission, they need support from an observant community to prevent incidents and crimes related to explosives.

