Cooling down the Summer Heat in the Queen City

Jakob Owens/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Summer is officially here, and of course, we all could not forget the heat. But before you decide to take off your pants and lie down in front of your air conditioner, consider the following water activities in Lake Norman, Charlotte, that could take your summer weekend to the next level.

1. Explore any type of water adventure in Lake Norman

There are many things to do in Lake Norman, one of them being renting several different types of watercraft. Rent a Jet Ski for only an hour to a full week from Aquaventure Watercraft Rentals and Boat Club. You could also check out yachts, kayaks, paddleboards to explore the lake.

2. Dinner Cruise at Lake Norman

Relaxing on Lake Norman could be your perfect destination to be at ease with the summer heat. After a couple of hours of afternoon sightseeing that would leave your stomach growling, you could indulge in a four-course plated dinner on a luxury cruise with Queens Landing. If luxury is not your choice, you could also go for a buffet-style meal in a Mississippi riverboat, “Catawba Queen.” The cruise also offers special events for guests, including live music or themed party.

3. Nozzles Some Water in Charlotte’s Spraygrounds

If the lake is not your thing, Charlotte offers a lot of water-themed adventure parks. If you need to channel your inner kids, have some fun at Charlotte’s Spraygrounds throughout Mecklenburg County. You would find yourself immersed in nuzzling and spraying waters at Latta Park on Park Avenue, Nevin Park in North Charlotte, or even go to uptown’s the Fish Fountains on the Green. These spraygrounds are free and perfect for youngsters.

Queen City can be a perfect destination for summer. Charlotte is ready to cool you down from leisurely relaxing in Lake Norman to channel your inner kid in an adventurous sprayground.

