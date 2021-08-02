Bojangles Entertainment Complex in Charlotte welcomes audience with health measures

Tijs van Leur/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bojangles Entertainment Complex is now welcoming guests for live entertainment. More than 75 entertainers are set to perform until the end of the year.

Bojangles Entertainment Complex (BOplex) is welcoming guests with live performances ranging from cooking shows to stand-up comedies. The fall line-up offers a variety of entertainment including top Broadway shows like Wicked in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Center.

Guests can also enjoy other kinds of entertainment such as comedy shows starring Chelsea Handler and the musical concert of Frankie Valli. Live-TV events are also set to perform in the venue such as MasterChef Live! and All Elite Wrestling. Full line-up schedule and ticket purchasing of upcoming events from July 2021 to the beginning of 2022 can be found on www.boplex.com

To improve the live entertainment experience, a $20-million fund is poured into the construction project to unify two venues into one complex. The project also offers guests a pedestrian connection between Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium. In addition to the new seats and new patio outside, the connector is also made to attract a larger amount of guests. The patio space is also utilized as new art installations in honor of the venues’ 65-year history and the iconic dome of Coliseum.

As Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) Star™ Facility, BOPlex opens live entertainment with health and hygiene protocols, to ensure guests’ safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. All facilities are cleaned and disinfected with anti-infectious agent every day. While guests are no longer required to wear face coverings for outdoor events, face masks are strongly recommended for indoor events as requested by CDC Guidelines.

