A Fine Day with your Dog in South End Area, Charlotte

Ja San Miguel/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - If you wish to spend one fine day out with your dog, South End area could be the one-for-all destination you need. Plan your itinerary from a vast field to run freely to puppy ice cream especially made for your furry friends.

Spending time in South End with your dog might be the perfect activity for this weekend. This area is dubbed as dog-friendly neighborhood, a place where you can enjoy leisurely time without having to leave doggos alone at home.

If you want to cool down the summer heat, choose several breweries with dog-friendly patios. Find Craft Beer Growler Shop and Tasting Room’s sunny patio that will be perfect for its sun intake. Restaurants like Leroy Fox, Futo Buta, The Waterman, and Seoul Food are also welcoming pets as long as they come with responsible owner.

Since active dog is a happy dog, you can also bring them to exercise. Jog along the rail trail that connects neighborhoods from Uptown to Sedgefield with your buddy. For a couple of fetch game, take it to the Wilmore Park that welcome all pets, soon to be opened in summer 2021.

If you wish to take your dog for relaxing afternoon, opt for several pamper services available in South End. Wide variety of spa services for dogs can be found in Skiptown CLT, Shear Essence, Club Fetch and Carolina Doggie Playland. Lastly, give the pups special treats from Pet Want CLT and Canine Café as reward for being such a good boy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.