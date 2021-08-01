Charlotte Knights and Rodgers Builders to Pay Tribute to Queen City’s Growth

Mike Bowman/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - When celebrating the city’s growth journey, Charlotte Knights takes tribute to a whole next level. Partnering with Rodgers Builders, this time, the baseball knights will play as traffic cones.

On August 20th, fans of the Charlotte Knights will recognize something different, as the team will be dressed up as Charlotte Traffic Cones in tribute to Queen City’s growth journey. The idea is made possible by partnering with Rodgers Builders, a national construction service. The traffic cones uniform is chosen to symbolize real-life traffic cones used by construction workers in building new landmarks. While the real one may delay pedestrians or drivers because of road closure, this uniform is a reminder of the city’s rapid growth.

The Knights revealed the traffic cones costumes are designed to honor the Craftspeople who have built Charlotte over the years. The color of the uniform consists of orange, yellow, and white, emphasizing unique features of traffic cones. Charlotte Knights will wear this special-designed uniform in a game against Norfolk Tides on the same day.

The traffic cones element is presented by Rodgers Builders in hopes to communicate their tag line “Our Passion is Building”. The uniform worn by the players will also be put in auction. The funds raised then will be given to The ROC Charlotte, whose mission is to accommodate Construction Technologies college students in need of financial help.

The tribute will also be completed with safety gloves giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Young fans can also join fun concourse activities and on-field contests. To wrap up the tribute, Friday Night Fireworks will light up the sky after the game finished.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.