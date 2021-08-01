Time to dwell in love songs, Michael Bublé is in Charlotte this August

Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Michael Bublé is ready to sing everyone's love songs on August 17 at Spectrum Center. Bublé's fans in Charlotte can purchase tickets now while still available.

World-renowned singer Michael Bublé is finally thrilled to announce the 2021 North America Tour. Fans in Charlotte must mark their calendar on August 17 for a show titled "An Evening with Michael Bublé."

The upcoming concert will start at 8.00 p.m. at Spectrum Center. For fans who have been waiting for a live version of Bublé's new single "Gotta Be Patient," collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, surely can't miss this moment.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," Bublé added, welcoming the start of the 2021 North American tour.

Previously, announcing his concert tour on Twitter, Bublé uploaded a 30-sec video of him sitting on the stage floor and clapping alone while his fan is singing.

"Tell me you've been to a Michael Bublé show without telling me you've been to a Michael Bublé show," tweeted the singer.

The tweet attracted quite an engagement from his fans with 70 retweets, 28 quote tweets, and 868 likes. Fans are replying to his tweet with short clips of Bublé's previous concert, expressing joy for the classic jazz and soul singer is back on the road again.

Interested attendees can purchase tickets to Michael Bublé's Evening with Michael Bublé on ticketmaster.com. The pricing ranges from $500 for the VIP Package and $70 for basic tickets.

