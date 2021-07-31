Lincoln Residents, Charlotte have a newly improved sidewalk

Mak/Unsplash

LINCOLN, NC—Students and pedestrians are now able to go to school or visit the new library and the planned Westwinds Park through a newly improved sidewalk from West Lincoln Middle to West High School to the new library. An aerial drone footage by Jonathan Harris shows the span of the sidewalk, which has two crossings at Shoal Road and Westwinds Road. The sidewalk provides more safety for people who travel on foot.

The Westwinds Park will begin construction very soon. It is located across the parking lot from the West Lincoln library. In one of its Facebook posts, Lincoln County Parks and Recreation is asking the residents for feedback to their design plans for the park. They will also post the design update on its Facebook page. Make sure to check their page to get to know the future park.

The West Lincoln Sidewalk sidewalk is a streching 2,800-ft road The County Commissioners received a land donation from the New Library and Park Facilities and immediately formed a goal to connect the three sites. The sidewalk also includes safety signals and push buttons. It was designed by REI Engineers and constructed by Custom Site Development, a division of Quinn Sales Inc. Lincoln County Facilities Management. The project is coordinated with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Schools, Lincols County Library System, and private landowners. The improvement was possible thanks to the $338,000, investment that was included in the Library Project Funds. The sidewalk is surrounded by open green space, which makes walking comfortable while at the same time providing more safety to those who want to travel on foot.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.