Spending Summer with Jr. Zookeeper Camp at Troutman Zootastic Park, Charlotte

IREDELL, NC – Make sure to spend the rest of your children’s last two weeks of summer with a unique experience as a zookeeper at the Zootastic Park.

Zootastic Park is the biggest hands-on zoo in America, built on 2,600-acre land. It is home to many exotic animals whose names might sound unfamiliar to your ear.

The Zootastic Park designs a Jr. Zookeeper Camp for children aged 5-16 years old. Located at 385 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, Jr. Zookeeper Camp is a five-day camp that will give children a wonderful experience as they learn about many animals from around the world. The objective of the camp is to educate children on how to take care of the animals, just like what the zookeepers do.

The children are welcome to join the camp on August 2 - 6 for Week 10 or on August 9 - 13 for Week 11. As for the camp fees, there are two different options depending on the age of the children, with the details listed below:

Full-day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) : $235 for children age 8-16 years old

Half-day (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) : $175 for children age 5-10 years old

They also offer $20 off for additional children who live in the same household. Children are also welcomed to extend their camp for another week, with an additional charge starting from $140 to $180.

Parents can register their children through their website at www.zootasticpark.com and contact their email for further details and information.

