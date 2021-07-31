Charlotte Has a New Pet License Program

Richard Brutyo/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC—Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control carried out a new animal license with the help of PetHub, a pet identification company. The new license tags use QR codes that will make the identification of lost pets easier.

Owners can activate the new license at PetHub.com/go, in which they can set up their pet profile, complete with contact, address, and other important information, for free. Should anything happen, the company’s call center is open 24/7. Additional packages that come with shelter broadcasts, GPS tracking, found pet notifications are also available.

“It’s a two-in-one solution that uses technology and online tools to provide pet owners with a new way to keep their pets licensed with the city and aids in identification if they ever become lost,” says Dr. Josh Fisher, director of animal care & control. “This program is another step in achieving our goals of keeping pets and people together and reducing unnecessary shelter intake.”

There are three ways the new license identifies a lost pet. “Finders can scan the QR code with their phone, call the 800 number on the tag or enter the license number on the PetHub website to access the animal’s profile.” says Dr. Josh Fisher. Owners are no longer need to go into the trouble of tracking their pet and paying shelter to retrieve it back. Plus, successful reunification efforts will lower the stress pets feel.

Owners can replace their existing license with a new one for $2 by visiting Animal Care & Control at 8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28217, in person.

