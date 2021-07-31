Craft Your Drink Like Royals in Queen City

BENCE BOROS/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Buckle up, all beer connoisseurs! Crafting your own drink is as easy as ever in Charlotte’s local breweries. Signing up for Brewery Tours might be the perfect activity for this weekend.

No more ordering ordinary beers, as now you can make your concoction at several local breweries in Charlotte. Dubbed as the “New South”, the Queen City offers the hands-on experience of making premium beers.

As an up-and-coming arts and entertainment district, the NoDa neighborhood offers a perfect set-up for creating a small batch of premium bears. Going with the name NoDa Brewing Company, guests can try out a variety of brews and mix them. There are three “tap rooms” in the city to choose from: the home base NorthEnd location, the original on N. Davidson St. Charlotte, and the casual Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) airport.

In addition to the brewery class, NoDa also offers brewery tours for those who are curious about the journey of crafting beer. The group tour is held every Saturday for a duration of 45 minutes. Within this tour, guests can observe the brewing process from the smell, the grains, witnessing the malting process, and drinking the freshly made brewery. The closest available tour will be on Saturday, 31 July. Guests don't have to make reservations, as registration can be done on the spot.

Not only you could mix drinks, but NoDa also offers a variety of food menus, specially designed to pair with your chosen beer. Enjoy the pair while watching live music performances at Neighborhood Theater and Evening Muse.

