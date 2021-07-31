Free 'Dance for Parkinson’s Disease' at Charlotte Ballet

Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte Ballet is offering free weekly Dance Classes for people with Parkinson's disease in collaboration with Mecklenburg County. The class is held every Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Southminster.

Dance for Parkinson's Disease is a class designed to help relieve Parkinson's disease. This class was modeled after the Dance for PD Program by the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson Group.

What distinguishes this class from ordinary dance classes is that this class will be guided by professionally-trained dancers who have a lot of knowledge that can be useful for the Parkinson's Disease community.

Dancers are well aware of methods of maintaining balance, strengthening muscles, and rhythm. They also know how to channel their senses and imagination to control their movements.

The class is devised for anyone with PD, no matter how advanced. Participants can explore various styles of dancing such as ballet, folk, modern dance and social dancing. No dancing experience is required. The choreographic repertory in the class is designed to be stimulating and free of pressure.

Dance for Parkinson's Disease is not the only free class offered by Charlotte Ballet. To view all their free classes, click the following link.

Led by Artistic Director Hope Muir, Charlotte Ballet is known for its strong dancers and versatile repertoire, ranging from classical ballet to contemporary works. The Charlotte-based company of 28 professional dancers annually present six performance series in the city. With an international roster of choreographers, Charlotte Ballet focuses itself on bringing new works to the city and the rest of the world.

