Biased Historical Narrative as The Theme of 'Conflict Point' Art Exhibition by McColl Center Charlotte

Dannie Jing/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - 'Conflict Point', an Art Exhibition founded by the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, raised the issue of 'History is written by those who win' as its main theme. In this Art Exhibition, more than one artist will exhibit their work, including Barbara Schreiber, Edison Peñafiel, Jackie Milad, Janet Loren Hill, and Sichong Xie.

The delivery of history always tends to be relative to whom the history is conveyed. There are always missing elements in history. The artists who contributed to this Art Exhibition questioned the concept of historical narrative and used their work as a medium to find out the relationship between humanity about the past, present, and the natural world.

One of the works of these artists is an artwork created by Jackie Milad, which was created in 2019. Titled "She Goes Ancient", this work is inspired by the blend of ancient history with contemporary art. Jackie Milad gives off an Egyptian-Honduran American feel layered with modern Egyptian touches. He tells history to visitors through symbols, dense layers of color, and some old fragments from her previous work.

Other stunning works of art that visitors can see are 'Flicker at Work' by Barbara Schreiber, 'Ni Aquí, Ni Allá' by Edison Peñafiel, 'Or are you real with a tender warm embrace? Yaa, whose baby are you? Batgirl, Batgirl!' by Janet Loren Hill, and 'When the peaks of our washing sound come together, my tree house will have a roof' by Sichong Xie.

The 'Cotreehousent' Art Exhibition is open and can be visited until 5 September 2021 at McColl Center for Art + Innovation, 721 N. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202. To visit the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, visitors can come every Friday and Saturday from 12.00 - 8.00 PM, and on Sundays from 12.00 - 4.00 PM.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.