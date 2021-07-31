Liberty Walk, Tour of Charlotte Revolutionary Sites

Carissa Rogers/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Liberty Walk offers a tour for locals and tourists alike to learn about the history of the contributions of Charlotte's citizens in the American Revolutionary War.

This event was established in May 2012 by The May 20th Society in partnership with the City of Charlotte, Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte Center City Partners, the Arts & Science Council, and the Convention & Visitor’s Burea.

Modeled similarly after Boston's Freedom Trail, Charlotte Liberty Walk is a self-guided walking tour covering 15 historical sites located in the uptown area. These sites rendered Charlotte to be described as a "hornet's nest" of rebellion by British General Cornwallis. Each site is linked with a granite marker sculpted with the shape of The Spirit of Mecklenburg. Battle of Charlotte Monument, Liberty Hall site, and Independence Square are among the sites that will be covered in the tour.

The May 20th Society is partnering with artist Dan Nance and HandHeldHistory to construct an app that utilizes GPS Tracking Technology that will make each site appear more lively on mobile devices. Thanks to this app, You will also be able to see pre-revolutionary structures that no longer exist today. This will enable the tour participants to go back in time and learn what Charlotte was like during its early years. Moreover, you will be provided with a brochure containing information on each site as well.

The tour starts from South Tryon St in front of the Gantt Center and heads towards town. It's free and open all year round. Visit charlottelibertywalk.com for information on how to register.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.