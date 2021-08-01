Charlotte Hornets are prepared for 2021 NBA Draft

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets just wrapped up final preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft. The team scouted 80 talents ready to head up for the match. A higher target is set up for this year.

President of Basketball Operations and General Manager of Charlotte Hornets of the NBA just finished the offseason evaluation process for the 2021 NBA Draft. Last year, the Hornets managed to scout 80 new talents by conducting an in-person selection process, just before the COVID-19 pandemic strikes. After carefully assessing the scouted talents, the Hornets then proceed to select the draft-eligible players by zoom interviews. The whole selection process took up to four weeks.

“We’re a little short in the backcourt and you could always use another wing. So, we would probably still continue to lean towards the best talent available, but at some point, if it’s real close, there will be some discussions based on need,” said Kupchak explaining the team’s strategy for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Kupchak emphasized the new players are added to improve the team’s overall strength. Kupchak said the training for new players is intensive but potential injury will be prevented as much as possible. The manager also focuses the resources on young players as Charlotte is trying to build talented young players with great character that will have match-ready qualifications.

The Hornets will prepare the best available talent for the 2021 NBA Draft. Kupchak will strengthen the team’s internal development with a more normalized schedule that still abiding COVID-19 health protocols. The team optimistically set a higher target as Kupchak is eyeing the playoff spot this year.

