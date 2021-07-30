Hickory Ridge graduate Bryson Battle wins best actor at the Jimmy Awards

Gwen King/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — Bryson Battle won the top male honor and a $25,000 college scholarship at the 12th Annual National High School Musical Theatre Award.

A graduate of Hickory Ridge High School in the Harrisburg area, Battle plans to continue his education by taking Musical Theater Studies at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

This year marked the fifth time one of Charlotte’s winners made it to the finals at the awards. Battle is the third performer from Charlotte to take top honors. Reneé Rapp, who stars in Broadway’s Mean Girls, won the Best Actress award in 2018. Amina Faye, who graduated last year from Penn State’s Musical Theater Department, won the Best Actress award in 2016.

The National High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, celebrates “outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools”.

The award takes place annually in June in New York City at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre and was first held in 2009. This year, the ceremony was held virtually.

The Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor is awarded annually to one grand prize winner chosen from a group of student performers representing the participating professional theatres. The winner is decided by a panel of experts in the industry.

The award is named in honor of James M. Nederlander, legendary Broadway producer and theater owner. He produced numerous award-winning Broadway plays and musicals and presented operas, ballets, concerts and artists ranging from Sinatra to U2.

