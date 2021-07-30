Receive Notifications on Your Phone When a "No Swimming" Advisory is Issued at a Nearby Lake

Brett Jordan/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - A new notification alert for the “No Swimming” advisory just launched by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services. Residents who live near the lake area or regularly recreate in lakes are strongly advised to register.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services issued a new way to inform residents of “No Swimming” advisories. Collaborating with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, users will receive notifications via the mobile application, message, email, or phone call whenever a new “No Swimming” advisory is issued.

The advisories will be sent electronically through CharMeck Alert System that also offers custom-based alerts that relay timely information based on users’ location.

“No Swimming” notification will be sent to users when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services decide the water quality of Lake Norman, Mountain Island Lake, and Lake Wylie is deemed unsafe for human contact. The advisories will be released when a discharge of sewage is flowed onto the Lake causing the bacteria levels to be increased.

Residents who live near the Lake area or regularly visit the lake area are strongly encouraged to register for the notification alert. Those who are interested must register at www.charmeckalerts.org. To receive the “No Swimming” advisory alert, the user must select the new alert subscription option entitled “No Swimming Advisory.”

After the system receives the request, the warning will be sent to the users’ chosen methods. This notification is launched in hope to protect residents’ health and safety and minimize potential incidents.

In addition to the “No Swimming Advisory” alert, users can also turn on notifications for emergency matters via CharMeck Alert System, such as lightning alert, hail caution, and thunderstorm warning.

