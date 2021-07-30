Fresh Local Food and Goods in North End Farmers Market

Somi Jaiswal/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC—North End Farmers Market brings a variety of fresh local food and goods to the people of Charlotte. Coming from various farmers, breeders to the best artisans across Carolina, North End Farmers Market provides varieties of choices from the best results of their hard work, such as crops, craft foods, even handcrafted, environmentally friendly goods.

One of the booths that will be available at the North End Farmers Market is a self-made online bakery, Thoughtful Baking Co. Chef Mary Wilson, which is also the founder of Thoughtful Baking Co., has been in the culinary industry for more than 15 years, 9 years of her journey were being spent as an executive chef at Amelie's French Bakery. Thoughtful Baking Co's most famous product is savory pot pies as well as dessert pies. Apart from its delicious taste and unique characteristics, Mary Wilson only uses premium ingredients from local farms.

Crafted foods and desserts are not the only ones available at North End Farmers Market—people also can find everyday products in North End Farmers Market. Ecological is a small business that offers sustainable alternatives daily products that can help the environment. Various eco-friendly products can be found at Ecological, including soap bars, shampoo, produce bags, as well as laundry detergent, and dishwasher.

North End Farmers Market is managed by Farmers Market Management Services (FMMS), which aims to support sustainable and active local food.

The North End Farmers Market can be visited every Thursday and operates from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

