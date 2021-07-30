Wake Forest School of Medicine to welcome the first year medical students in 2024

Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Wake Forest School of Medicine will open its first instructional site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Collaborating with Atrium Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine is soon to accept medical students in 2024.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved the medical school site in midtown Charlotte. Liaison Committee on Medical Education decided that Wake Forest School of Medicine had completed the city’s requirement to build 20-acre site of medical school at the corner of South McDowell Street and Baxter Street.

The first ground breaking is expected to set on the first quarter of 2022, after the board has given approval for zoning process. Atrium Health optimistically planted $3.4 billion investments for the next 10 years in order to build innovative and research-based infrastructure. The campus is expected to have experiential-learning environment where health technology and medical education collaborate.

“Wake Forest University, in collaboration with Atrium Health, is committed to advancing health and education in our region and widening avenues for innovation and economic growth in both Winston-Salem and Charlotte,” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente, Ph.D.

The first-year medical student of Wake Forest School of Medicine is anticipated to begin their education in 2024. Students with deep passion for medicine and medical education are trained to be leaders in providing the best medical service for the communities. In collaboration with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, students will have hands-on experience as part of clerkship rotations.

This site approval marks an important milestone in the city’s education system, as the Wake Forest School of Medicine will be the first 4-year medical school to provide ready-to-work graduates.

