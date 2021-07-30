Fiction Roundup: School Dramas

The Most Dangerous Place on Earh (cover art from the publisher)

Sometimes I think we should forget stars or numerical ratings, and just rank books based on how many sittings it takes to read. Lindsey Lee Johnson’s The Most Dangerous Place on Earth was a one-sitting novel. I sat down to read during the hottest midday hours, and then suddenly it was dark outside, and also I was hungry.

This novel takes teenage pain seriously, in the foundering of relationships and the ending of friendships, in social acceptance and personal identity. The story of high school students in a wealthy town really highlights the random elements that lead to wide-ranging consequences. The teen who’s hospitalized after a car wreck didn’t do anything more reckless than that classmates who survived unscathed. I don’t think the guy drying out in expensive rehab really had any more of a drinking problem than his peers. Although the students almost all come from this wealthy and privileged community, their ski trips and lacrosse games can only go so far to protect these teens from each other and themselves.

This novel has the same careful observation of social details that I loved in Curtis Sittenfeld‘s Prep. For me, though, it was even more moving because I’m a lot closer to the first-year English teacher than to the teenage students, and that same careful eye looks at the would-be novelist, the wide-eyed first year, and jaded adult cliques of the staff room. By the end of the novel, the teacher who’s sleeping with (at least) one of his students goes totally unchecked, while the one who sends frantic Facebook messages to her students in the wake of a tragedy spends the next year being closely monitored by a more experienced teacher (one of the unenthused lifers found in every staff room) to ensure than no such inappropriate attachments form.

If you haven't read it yet, Curtis Sittenfeld’s Prep is one of my favorites in the whole school genre. Awkward, midwestern Lee Fiora applies to an East Coast prep academy, and discovers an entirely new society. She spends most of her time watching and trying not to be noticed, making this both a prep school manners novel and an awkward coming-of-age story. (Sittenfeld’s The Man of My Dreams is not a sequel, but nervous Hannah feels like a college-age extension of Lee Fiora.)

Indecent (cover art from the publisher)

Now, if Prep’s protag was an awkward teacher lost at an upper-class prep school and not an awkward student lost at an upper class prep school, you’d have Corinne Sullivan’s Indecent. When Imogene Abney lands a teaching position at the all-boys prep academy, she’s delighted. She’s always been charmed by prep school life, despite a solidly working-class background. But her inexperience with teaching, teenage boys, and privilege in general leads to trouble. There is a deeply cringey relationship here (but it’s impossible to look away), when Imogene falls in an all-consuming first love.

Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes (cover art from the publisher)

Kathleen West’s upcoming novel, Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes, tells the story of teachers, admin, parents and students at privileged Liston Heights High. The characters start as stereotypes — the crazed theater mom with a not-terribly-talented son, the liberal English teacher, the naive and overworked new teacher, the dully officious admin, the teenage girl following her Feminism 101 checklist — but soon the interlocking stories pull you in.

The setting is great, and while the characters are set in conflict with each other, pseudo-voluntary educational dimwitterry is the real enemy here. It’s not enough for teachers to teach well and be liked by students, they also need to make a certain number of positive phone calls to students’ parents and be well-liked by helicopter mom brigade. It’s not enough for students to go to class and do their homework, they also need to be busy filling their future college app with sports, arts and community service. And, not everyone can be the lead in the school play (or the captain of the sportsball thingy), and that’s where high-strung helicopter moms come in. A college-prep high school is full of conflict and drama, and the story takes us through all different aspects.

There’s nothing minor about these dramas. Overall, I enjoyed it, but there was some moments when the characters are Just Too Much for me. One English teacher is a little too amazing, and that made it hard to empathize with her. (All her lesson plans are tops and she has time to mentor a new teacher? Sounds fake, but ok.) Some of the others are a little too blindly self-centered. (No spoilers, but Lisa Lions, huh?) Some of the adult backstories were way, way too much, so it felt less like a slice-of-life novel about real humans at a real school, and more like a morality play about the dangers of helicopter parenting and the stress of high school.

Adequate Yearly Progress (cover art from the publisher)

For more school drama with a focus on the teachers, try Adequate Yearly Progress by Roxanne Elden. This is the story of one year in a typical high school. Some parts are unpleasantly familiar to anyone who’s ever taught, no, to anyone who’s ever had annoying colleagues. Naturally, one hyperorganized, authority-obsessed teacher, with little to no interest in students, is rewarded for her rule-following. A naive young teacher tries to apply what she’s learned in ed school, with predictably awkward results.

