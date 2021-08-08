Lets Talk Highschool Sports

Entering a new part of your life may be daunting. Especially nowadays where social interactions have been limited recently, teenagers may find it extra hard. The one thing I would stress to upcoming freshman is to FIND A CLUB OR SPORT that you are fond of or enjoy, not only will you meet new people but you will have a common interest to talk about. As a former freshman I realize most of my friend group was formed because of sports or after school activities. Getting involved in activities is one of the most important things, getting involved gets you noticed and people may see that as a very good quality.

If you find yourself struggling halfway through the year, some of the best people to talk to are coaches. Coaches will give you there honest opinion and how they think you should approach bettering yourself for a successful school future. Forming a bond with your student piers is the best way to enter a new school year. Going into the next year with a solid friend group is very comforting and makes the process a lot less stressful, also it could help academically. If you are having troubles with a certain class asking one of your classmates is an amazing go to problem solver and it will form a stronger bond.

If you do decide to participate in a sport I highly suggest some way to manage your time, an agenda or calendar is great for being on time and getting everything done. School comes before sports all year, bad grades means you cant play sports. Utilizing study halls and free periods is super important to maintain that student-athlete status, if your struggling to be a student taking a break from the sport is never a bad idea. Coaches will understand and they wont hold a grudge. Responsibility is huge when entering highschool and don't stress if something goes wrong. Just recover and continue to have an amazing school experience.

