Hamilton County Party Chair encourages partisanship in redistricting in tweet

The Cincinnati Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Y9Zn_0bcAKTjj00
GOP Chair encourages partisanship in redistricting processHow Things Work at the Statehouse, Facebook Group

There's nothing like the local head of the Republican Party spurring interest in something as boring, yet consequential, as map drawing. However, he managed to do it when he tweeted support for rigging the redistricting process.

Ohio had a Republican - Democrat split in the 2020 elections of about 57% to 43%, respectively. Yet Democrats only hold about 39% of the district seats due to creative mapping by the Republican Party. The GOP has a clear super-majority that gives them free reign in the state legislature and across all state offices. In seat counts, that equates to a 12 - 4 split favoring Republicans in Congress and a tighter split in the state assembly despite the GOP holding about 75% of seats in the State Assembly.

Ohio is notorious for "packing and cracking" geographical areas in order to maximize Republican seats. Ohio was found to have the worst gerrymandered district in the country and pulled in a second district that made the top 12 in the country. Packing is shoving as many Democratic voters into one district like "the mistake on the lake" so surrounding districts have majorities for Republican control. A configured bizarre shape like the "the duck" district in north-central Ohio breaks up, cracks, democratic strong holds into smaller pieces in order to dilute their representation in Congress and the State Assembly. The only requirement in mapping was that each district had to be contiguous.

In 2015, voters of all parties overwhelmingly passed a Constitutional Amendment, with 71% of the vote, to revise the manner in which districts are configured. That was probably the last time anything bi-partisan happened in Ohio. While the Republican super majority still holds the majority of seats on the mapping board, the devil is in the details. Critical to the new methodology is the requirement to obtain the minority party's approval of the new map. "Passage requires the support of three-fifths of each chamber and the support of at least half of each of the two main party caucuses in each chamber." (The Bulwark, 2021) However, if they can't get the votes, the percent needed drops to 1/3 of the minority party, and eventually a "Poison Pill" wherein they can pass a map on the fourth try by a simple majority vote in each chamber, but is only effective for 4 years. Still, even if the GOP resorts to the Poison Pill ploy, they are required to keep certain counties whole and they can only split - crack - others once.

The manipulation of district maps is so fluid, and Ohio is so notorious that, a group of high school students demonstrated the ability to manipulate the mapping process. They won first place in a competition by reversing the GOP strategy and drafting maps that created a majority of strongholds for Democrats, despite the Republican 57% voting majority.

So, it's possible to draw a map that reflects the political make up of the state and insure a more representative government, but the fear has been that short-sighted and overly-confidant legislators are willing to disregard the Will of Voters who unified in a bipartisan manner to pass the constitutional amendment. In Ohio, elected officials will have a harder time picking their voters instead of voters picking their elected officials.

Alex Triantafilou, chair of the Hamilton County Republican Party tweeted what is normally whispered behind closed doors and he dropped the bomb of partisanship right into the middle of the redistricting process. There is no ambiguity, he is encouraging his fellow Republicans to - well - cheat, manipulate, use a heavy hand... whatever it takes in the process of redrawing political districts across the state of Ohio in order to retain a super-majority.

Triantafilou's tweet, "This is a red state. Treat it as such," tells us all why Ohio is considered the most corrupt state in the country. However, what Triantafolou doesn't get is that what Ohioans value more than a "spine," is a representative democracy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_deeb6a9284251c8addd2a2481088a8eb.blob

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
201 followers
Loading

More from The Cincinnati Post

U.S. Attorney General Patel gives corrupt officials cover in "deferred prosecution" sweetheart deal with First Energy

What's wrong with this picture? US AG defers prosecution in exchange for money in Ohio's "biggest bribery case"Shutterstock, Best Life Online, Most Corrupt State in America. First Energy's sweetheart deal with the United States' Attorney General keeps getting sweeter for First Energy and all the enablers who took bribes. The AG modified the terms of its deferred prosecution agreement with First Energy and is not requiring them to disclose the actors who funneled money to elected officials to buy HB 6 votes.Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

#TrashTalk is growing in communities frustrated by a lack of action by elected officials

Counties with landfill rules do not place them in residential areas, like this one in Oregon.Wunderlich Securities, Waste Management. #TrashTalk is the hashtag being used for a growing community of citizens concerned about the impact solid waste (trash) has on their community and family. Many are concerned about the detrimental effects of landfills on the environment in Hamilton County. Others are concerned about the health implications. All agree the stench is a serious assault on their senses that affects their home values and their businesses contributing to a blanket of blight on surrounding areas that reduces their quality of life.Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, OH

Butler County Sheriff politicking on official government page; raises concerns for running afoul of the law

Butler County Sheriff uses his official government Facebook page to promote party politicsButler County Sheriff's Office. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has some explaining to do. Twice in the last year, he has attended rallies in support of the Butler County GOP at Big Buls Bar in Ross Township; events in which he was accompanied by uniformed and mask-less officers driving police vehicles. In 2020, donations for the event started at $500 per table.Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Ohio double-dipping into the pockets of small business owners and low-wage earners while giving the rich tax cuts

"Buyer Beware" Dave Yost and Governor DeWinePublished picture at www.OhioDems.org. "Buyer Beware," the State of Ohio is cheating on your taxes. It is taking large sums of money from tens of thousands of low-wage earners and struggling small businesses in violation of law. Two lawsuits have been filed against the Ohio Department of Taxation in the last week seeking to stop the systemic practices that violate the rights of taxpayers.Read full story
63 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Union workers denied pay and benefits by county administration. Public records reveal admin's animosity for unions.

Emails and social media posts reveal administration's animosity for unionsPublic Records request, Hamilton County, Ohio Board of Commissioners. County workers have a few contract headaches.Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Juvenile Court Judge, Melissa Powers, recuses herself from case in order to evade mandamus action

Wednesday, the Mandamus Action filed against Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers was dismissed when the judge recused herself from the case. Her intent was to evade the legal process by which another court would review her actions - or in this case - her lack of action, in a child abuse case before the bench.Read full story
16 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Brown County Commissioners to decide landfill expansion; Hamilton County Commissioners refuse to exercise authority

Unlike Hamilton County, Brown County passed rules regarding landfill operations through the authority granted in the Solid Waste Management Plan for the county waste district. The authority granted to the Brown County Commissioners is through the district plan that empowers them to have the final word on whether Rumpke can expand their landfill and under what conditions. Adams, Clermont, Butler, Franklin and Covington, Kentucky all have similar rules.Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Northwest Local School District withholding info about CRT and the district masking policy

School Board Member Matt TietsortColerain Historical Society. It's not a good way to start off the school year, but it's business as usual for the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD). The Board of Education is, reportedly, having a meeting to discuss Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the district masking policy during a regularly scheduled and jam-packed board meeting on August 9th. However, the information is not available to the general public via the regular meeting agenda.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

#Gerrymandering : "Poison Pill" provision could kill redistricting maps in Ohio

Ohio is using a process approved by lawmakers in 2018 to draw congressional districts.Sallee Ann Ruibal / The Enquirer. As the process for redrawing Ohio's congressional districts gets underway, the prospect of the "Poison Pill" provision in the law seems more likely due to the current voter suppression efforts. Republicans may well intend to opt for a 4-year map that requires just a simple majority vote of the assembly that gets them through the 2022 election cycle, rather than making a good faith effort to achieve a bipartisan 10-year plan.Read full story
1 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Whitewater Township Trustees agree to put zoning to the voters, if they collect the required signatures

A landfill in Livingston County. Landfills account for nearly 20 percent of national emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas more harmful thaChicago Tonight file photo. #Trash_Talk : Whitewater Township Trustees agree to put zoning to the voters, if they collect the required signatures. Well, -if - they collect the signatures, the trustees have no choice.Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Colerain GOP committee refuses to endorse popular incumbent Rajagopal

The Colerain Republican committee back-stabbed "Raj" Rajagopal in refusing to endorse his candidacy despite being the highest vote-getter in 2017 and current president of the Board of Trustees.Read full story
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County commissioners "mute" landfill opponents.

Since April 22, opponents to the Rumpke expansion have been asking that the commissioners address their concerns regarding Rumpke's Bond Road landfill expansion. The board, either by ignorance or apathy, has refused to even acknowledge the issue, erecting obstacle after obstacle to justify not answering the primary question of:Read full story
Ohio State

Whitewater Township officials vote to support appeal of Rumpke boundary change granted by Ohio EPA

Motion to support appealWhitewater Township Meeting Agenda. Whitewater Township passed a resolution to support the appeal filed against the Ohio EPA decision to allow Rumpke to proceed with the boundary change for a landfill on Bond Road.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy