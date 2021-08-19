Union workers denied pay and benefits by county administration. Public records reveal admin's animosity for unions.

The Cincinnati Post

Emails and social media posts reveal administration's animosity for unions

County workers have a few contract headaches.

Hamilton County Commissioners voted unanimously to grant all employees of the county paid family leave in mid-June.  A significant upgrade in benefits going from 12 weeks unpaid leave when adding a new member to the family to 8 weeks paid, 4 unpaid.  Their intent was crystal clear.  So, why is county administration disregarding the directive of the commissioners and using expectant moms as a pawn in their dealings with the union representative, Mark Caddo, Staff Representative, AFSCME Ohio Council - 8 ?

This isn't just a JFS worker issue. The International Union of Operating Engineers, AFL-CIO, Local 20 is staged to strike on Sunday morning.  They will be protesting in front of the court house, one of the county buildings they maintain.   Rick Gerrain, with the IUOE, is "only seeking parity with my members' counterparts in both the private and government sector." Gerrain peeled off a list of entities who are all making $5 or more an hour more than county workers, "Sam Adams, UC, Cincinnati Public Schools,..."   The union has already prepared a list of comparables in the industry locally.  

Consultants handle negotiations on behalf of the county. They measure success purely in dollars saved.  Employee morale, retention and job satisfaction is not a column on their spread sheets.  The more money they can skim from employees, the happier administration is with their work.  However, the contracts for these consultants who manage union negotiations increases if they perform enhanced services, like a "fact finding", a search for the same data already provided by the union and easily attainable from the US Department of Labor.   The US Department of Labor statistics indicates that the county workers are earning at least 25% less than their peers in the tri-state area. The extra time and effort increases the costs for taxpayers and unions, and generally comes up with the same data. 

Their union rep, like that of JFS workers, is at a stale mate.  They are not asking for equality in pay with their peers, they just seek to "close the gap" a little to be competitive in this worker-driven market after his members "gave concessions due to the county funding issues for years".  Negotiations began for this contract in 2019, according to Gerrain. Now that the county is on much stronger financial footing, workers just want some respectable move toward parity.  

Administration won't budge, while county commissioners and other elected officials who championed these basic worker rights during their campaigns brace themselves for a backlash.  The commissioners state in the Parental Leave Resolution, that the county will pay for these benefits.  However, Bridgette Doherty reportedly has said as to the wage increases, that the county just gave the workers Parental Leave and an extra holiday.  

That means that the county isn't paying for these benefits - they are taking it directly out of the compensation of employees.  That's not what the resolution says, and nobody was a part of that bargain. 

In the last few years, union reps have been experiencing greater degrees of hostility and even veiled threats (see email copy above) in their interactions with county administrators.  County staff (see Facebook post above) has felt comfortable posting threatening comments on social media, insulting and trying to pit workers against their union reps to undermine and weaken the unions in the county.  This is nothing the union or its members bargained for - or voted for.  

While the county has generally gone blue, politically,  thanks to the support of unions, "it is time for elected officials to make good on those promises," said Gerrain.  However, administrative staff is managing its union members as if Hamilton County is still an anti-union enclave.  It's not consistent with the pro-family, pro-worker, and pro-union stances of county commissioners.  

No surprise when a long-time supervisor at Jobs and Family Services, emboldened by the county's anti-union activities, engages in similar behaviors.  A supervisor posted this vulgar meme directed to a subordinate on her personal Facebook account and continued the onslaught at work creating a hostile work environment targeting an African American union member.  The supervisor boasted that she knew county administration would only make her take sensitivity training.  And, of course, it had nothing to do with race.  She'd been getting away with this for years.  She was right.  

The county administration tolerates this behavior from its senior staff.  (More on that, coming soon.) 

At this time, the county is in stale-mate with employees working at JFS, the Clerk of Courts and the Department of Planning and Development.  The county administration states in an email to county departments that, "they are not to extend parental leave to their AFSCME-represented employees"  until the stale mate is resolved.  Administration, also, rejected an employee's application for the new parental leave program, telling her it was her union rep's fault.

This retaliation, despite the promises made by the county commissioners when they passed the resolution granting paid family leave, is exactly why Caddo is so concerned with getting the language right and into the proper documents.  County administration is refusing to include the necessary language in either their proposed Memorandum of Understanding or in the union contract.  The union believes it is jeopardizing the rights of its members by accepting vague language that fails to clarify their entitlement to the same benefits all other county employees are guaranteed via the County Personnel Manual.  Since the union contract supersedes the personnel manual, until the language is in the contract or in the Memorandum with specificity, workers' rights are in jeopardy. 

The Memorandum of Understanding specifically states that the agreement is entered into "voluntarily and without coercion and none of the Parties has been pressured to accept provisions of this MOU because of any reason."  However, threatening employees with a refusal of benefits until the union rep agrees to arbitrary language, appears to contradict that disclaimer. 

Meanwhile, starting Sunday morning, we will be seeing something reminiscent of days gone by - a union strike on the court house stairs while mothers-in-waiting are sitting tight waiting for administration to add 2 paragraphs to the MOU in order to meet the legal needs of the union.  Approximately 600 union workers in the county are waiting for administration to act.  

In the meantime, "Not tonight, dear, I have a contract headache."

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

