Brown County Commissioners to decide landfill expansion; Hamilton County Commissioners refuse to exercise authority

Unlike Hamilton County, Brown County passed rules regarding landfill operations through the authority granted in the Solid Waste Management Plan for the county waste district. The authority granted to the Brown County Commissioners is through the district plan that empowers them to have the final word on whether Rumpke can expand their landfill and under what conditions. Adams, Clermont, Butler, Franklin and Covington, Kentucky all have similar rules.

Hamilton County does not. Not a single rule.

Ohio implemented statewide solid waste districts to address the problem of unregulated garbage being imported into the state, the complaints regarding landfills and to decrease Ohio's reliance on landfills for waste disposal through the promotion of recycling. The districts were required to develop plans to meet the objectives. The state legislature gave the directors or county commissioners of each district the power to 1) promulgate rules to serve their communities; 2) to designate which landfills could accept waste and from where; and 3) to site where landfills can be established, modified or expanded.

Hamilton County has abrogated their authority to the private trash hauling businesses themselves. While the surrounding counties has passed laws to protect their residents, the environment and economic stability of their counties.

In fact, Hamilton County hasn't passed a single rule despite being the dumping ground for the entire tri-state region's trash and bearing the brunt of the environmental, economic and health burdens. The Hamilton County Solid Waste Management District's Advisory Committee hasn't considered implementing rules in the county in over 20 years.

Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. will be addressing the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners for the 4th time this Thursday to, again, ask them to protect Hamilton County residents and pass rules related to landfill operations in our district and presenting them with an alternative legal opinion directly from their very own Solid Waste Management Plan.



This exert from the full Solid Waste Management Plan can be found on page 261 here.

Hamilton County Solid Waste Management Plan Update, Page 261 Hamilton County Solid Waste Management Plan Update

