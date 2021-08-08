Brown County Commissioners to decide landfill expansion; Hamilton County Commissioners refuse to exercise authority

The Cincinnati Post

Unlike Hamilton County, Brown County passed rules regarding landfill operations through the authority granted in the Solid Waste Management Plan for the county waste district. The authority granted to the Brown County Commissioners is through the district plan that empowers them to have the final word on whether Rumpke can expand their landfill and under what conditions.  Adams, Clermont, Butler, Franklin and Covington, Kentucky all have similar rules.  

Hamilton County does not. Not a single rule.

Ohio implemented statewide solid waste districts to address the problem of unregulated garbage being imported into the state, the complaints regarding landfills and to decrease Ohio's reliance on landfills for waste disposal through the promotion of recycling. The districts were required to develop plans to meet the objectives. The state legislature gave the directors or county commissioners of each district the power to 1) promulgate rules to serve their communities; 2) to designate which landfills could accept waste and from where; and 3) to site where landfills can be established, modified or expanded.

Hamilton County has abrogated their authority to the private trash hauling businesses themselves. While the surrounding counties has passed laws to protect their residents, the environment and economic stability of their counties.

In fact, Hamilton County hasn't passed a single rule despite being the dumping ground for the entire tri-state region's trash and bearing the brunt of the environmental, economic and health burdens. The Hamilton County Solid Waste Management District's Advisory Committee hasn't considered implementing rules in the county in over 20 years.

Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. will be addressing the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners for the 4th time this Thursday to, again, ask them to protect Hamilton County residents and pass rules related to landfill operations in our district and presenting them with an alternative legal opinion directly from their very own Solid Waste Management Plan.  

This exert from the full Solid Waste Management Plan can be found on page 261 here.

Hamilton County Solid Waste Management Plan Update, Page 261Hamilton County Solid Waste Management Plan Update

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_deeb6a9284251c8addd2a2481088a8eb.blob

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
70 followers
Loading

More from The Cincinnati Post

Juvenile Court Judge, Melissa Powers, recuses herself from case in order to evade mandamus action

Wednesday, the Mandamus Action filed against Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers was dismissed when the judge recused herself from the case. Her intent was to evade the legal process by which another court would review her actions - or in this case - her lack of action, in a child abuse case before the bench.Read full story
16 comments
Colerain Township, OH

Northwest Local School District withholding info about CRT and the district masking policy

School Board Member Matt TietsortColerain Historical Society. It's not a good way to start off the school year, but it's business as usual for the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD). The Board of Education is, reportedly, having a meeting to discuss Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the district masking policy during a regularly scheduled and jam-packed board meeting on August 9th. However, the information is not available to the general public via the regular meeting agenda.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

#Gerrymandering : "Poison Pill" provision could kill redistricting maps in Ohio

Ohio is using a process approved by lawmakers in 2018 to draw congressional districts.Sallee Ann Ruibal / The Enquirer. As the process for redrawing Ohio's congressional districts gets underway, the prospect of the "Poison Pill" provision in the law seems more likely due to the current voter suppression efforts. Republicans may well intend to opt for a 4-year map that requires just a simple majority vote of the assembly that gets them through the 2022 election cycle, rather than making a good faith effort to achieve a bipartisan 10-year plan.Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Whitewater Township Trustees agree to put zoning to the voters, if they collect the required signatures

A landfill in Livingston County. Landfills account for nearly 20 percent of national emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas more harmful thaChicago Tonight file photo. #Trash_Talk : Whitewater Township Trustees agree to put zoning to the voters, if they collect the required signatures. Well, -if - they collect the signatures, the trustees have no choice.Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Colerain GOP committee refuses to endorse popular incumbent Rajagopal

The Colerain Republican committee back-stabbed "Raj" Rajagopal in refusing to endorse his candidacy despite being the highest vote-getter in 2017 and current president of the Board of Trustees.Read full story
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County commissioners "mute" landfill opponents.

Since April 22, opponents to the Rumpke expansion have been asking that the commissioners address their concerns regarding Rumpke's Bond Road landfill expansion. The board, either by ignorance or apathy, has refused to even acknowledge the issue, erecting obstacle after obstacle to justify not answering the primary question of:Read full story
Ohio State

Whitewater Township officials vote to support appeal of Rumpke boundary change granted by Ohio EPA

Motion to support appealWhitewater Township Meeting Agenda. Whitewater Township passed a resolution to support the appeal filed against the Ohio EPA decision to allow Rumpke to proceed with the boundary change for a landfill on Bond Road.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy