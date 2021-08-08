Northwest Local School District withholding info about CRT and the district masking policy

School Board Member Matt Tietsort Colerain Historical Society

It's not a good way to start off the school year, but it's business as usual for the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD). The Board of Education is, reportedly, having a meeting to discuss Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the district masking policy during a regularly scheduled and jam-packed board meeting on August 9th. However, the information is not available to the general public via the regular meeting agenda.

While certain sectors of the community have been informed that the meeting on Monday will discuss these issues, the agenda merely states that there will be a "Special Presentation". There is no way to know what the "Special Presentation" is about or who is delivering it. However, the information is readily available on ultra-conservative social media pages where posters are encouraging people to come and speak out against CRT and masking.

Numerous attempts were made to reach board member Matt Tietsort and confirm the topic of the presentation. While Tietsort had time to respond by forwarding to us his preferred modes of contact, he refused to answer the phone, respond to the text or to the instant messaging asking for clarification. Tietsort uses his page, Colerain Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, to promote school district information and endorse candidates for the school board. However, it is a private Facebook group and he routinely blocks members of the district, and even students, from his page who do not agree with his position on issues. The Cincinnati Post can not access the page in order to get information on school district matters.

