Don’t Interrupt My Daydreaming!

Terry Mansfield

Daydreaming is a fun way to let your mind float along, creating whatever fanciful reverie that may materialize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fm1KY_0bFxAal800

I always wanted to know, and I always used to daydream, about what it would be like to stand on a really big stage and sing songs for a lot of people, songs that I had written… Daydreaming was kind of my №1 thing when I was little because I didn’t have much of a social life going on. “
— Taylor Swift

Daydreaming is a healthy and often fruitful mind exercise that allows you to take a welcome detour from what’s happening around you in the real world. Let’s face it, the real world can become very unpleasant at times, so getting away from it on occasion is a good thing.

Daydreaming can often lead to breakthroughs in terms of coming up with creative ideas, which can then be applied back into the real world, in your work or personal endeavors. Those daydreams you have can free up your creativity, often far more so than just thinking about things as you usually would do. It can truly be liberating to take a break and start daydreaming. Or, as is often the case, daydreaming starts happening spontaneously.

A daydream is a meal at which images are eaten. Some of us are gourmets, some gourmands, and a good many take their images precooked out of a can and swallow them down whole, absent-mindedly and with little relish.”
― W.H. Auden

I used to work at an office that had a large window with a view of the outside. The window was one way only. I could see through the window, but no one on the outside could see inside. As luck would have it, the ones usually milling about outside my window were a gaggle of geese. I’ve always found the behavior of geese to be fascinating. And these amazing creatures are just funny-looking enough to make me smile every time.

I affectionately called the geese who wandered around outside my office window, “my buddies.” And almost every time after spending a few minutes gazing at them, I would drift off into a daydreaming reverie that would last at least several minutes. Or would continue until a co-worker stopped by my office and interrupted my daydream with some urgent or (usually) non-urgent business matter that probably didn’t need my attention in the first place. Nonetheless, the immediate result was my daydream was rudely interrupted!

The same thing happens at home when I’m happily lost in my thoughts, staring not at geese but at, well, whatever. No, I don’t want to break away from my precious daydream to go take out the trash! Unsurprisingly, my wife doesn’t subscribe to such an attitude.

But such is the reality of daydreaming. You must take advantage of all the benefits of entering that world whenever you can, and as long as you can. You never know when someone will interrupt your daydream and jar you back into the real world.

I retired a few years ago, so I no longer go to that office where my geese friends congregate outside the window. The truth is, I miss “my buddies” a lot.

So let's all keep daydreaming so we can continue to reap the positive things that come from that activity. Don’t let those inevitable interruptions of your daydreaming deter you too much.

Daydream!
Line up with your intuition,
Feel the abundance within you,
Imagine how you feel when you are achieving every day,
Imagine you are living your purpose everyday,
Enjoy your own company,
Be your own best friend,
There is nothing in this world you cannot be or feel or have.
Daydream!”
― Purvi Raniga

