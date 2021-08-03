Change Bad Habits To Good Ones And Greatly Improve Your Life

Terry Mansfield

Don’t settle for a life of frustration caused by too many bad habits.

Good habits are worth being fanatical about.” — John Irving

Where do we get our bad habits? Throughout our lives, we acquire habits, some of them bad, some of them good. We pick up these habits in many different ways: from practice, observance, training, and influences (such as hanging around with the wrong kind of people — the ones who are a terrible influence on you). I’m sure you can think of other sources for developing bad habits.

We want to hang on to our good habits, of course. But if we’re going to make our lives better, we need to eliminate the bad habits. However, getting rid of bad habits isn’t simple or easy. Such is particularly true if a person has developed a dependency that involves a bad habit. In such cases, the bad habit needs to be changed.

We tend to make excuses about various things throughout our lives, especially if we encounter something complicated. In that case, we’ll often make any excuse we can to avoid dealing with the issue. Anytime someone sees something complicated, they’ll frequently make excuses for why they can’t deal with the problem.

At one time or another, everybody does this, and it prevents them from bettering their lives. When this happens to you, you must tell yourself, “I’m going to do whatever it takes to change this bad habit so I can be a better person.” You’ll probably need to repeat this mantra to yourself often to get the full, positive effect from doing it. But it’s well worth the effort.

Quitting excuse-making is the first key to your success. Commit to choosing a good habit to replace the bad one. It would be best if you forgot about what other people are doing or not doing. Stop judging them and yourself. Applying labels to people is unproductive. It’ll get you nowhere, especially when you’re trying to make your way in an often chaotic world successfully.

Do you often think negatively and believe you can’t change things for the better? Do you spend too much time thinking, “woe is me”; why does bad stuff keep happening to me? Are you a glass-half-full type of person, too quick to jump to negative conclusions? The more you repeat these kinds of things to yourself, the greater the chance you will act in a fashion that makes them come true.

If such negative thinking describes you, then it’s time to make a change. Changing your ways allows you to get on the right track to becoming a better person. You need to focus on being a glass-half-full type of person and approach things with a positive attitude. Actions follow thinking. Right thinking will lead you to take the right actions to make your life better.

The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” — Albert Einstein

Once you recognize the problem, don’t get ahead of yourself and try to change things overnight. Trying to change too much at one time will cause you to get frustrated and possibly give up trying altogether. Instead, start with small, achievable steps and build on them to improve your life. Taking such an approach is the formula for success in changing your bad habits to good ones.

But remember, you don’t have to feel as if you’re doing this all by yourself. Altering your life and habits is often hard work. So, when you think you need it, seek support and feedback from family members, friends, and colleagues you trust. You can also find valuable resources at your library, online, etc. The bottom line is that you don’t have to make this journey alone.

So why are you waiting? Are you looking for a special invitation? Okay, then, here you have it. Stop procrastinating (now there’s a bad habit, for sure), and get going. What better time is there to start changing your life for the better than now? But remember, you’ll need to be diligent and persistent to achieve success in replacing your bad habits with good ones.

You’ll be so glad you did.

