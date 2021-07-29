Which Wedding Style Is The Best Fit For A Couple?

Terry Mansfield

Every wedding has its character and charm, regardless of the wedding style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRhFn_0bAuNp4W00
Happy couple celebrates their marriage with a kiss.Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

"Marriage is the highest state of friendship. If happy, it lessens our cares by dividing them, at the same time that it doubles our pleasures by mutual participation." -- Samuel Richardson

Introduction

In a popular film, when a woman was invited to a wedding as a bridesmaid 24 times, she had to wear a different dress for each wedding. Even if one is a bridesmaid just once, the bridesmaid's tradition is often exhausting and expensive, no matter what wedding style a couple uses. Imagine being a bridesmaid 24 times!

It's always fascinating how much each wedding has a charm and beauty all its own. Let's take a look at some of the different wedding styles.

Classic wedding

Most weddings turn out to be classic weddings. Classic weddings start in a church or other ceremonial setting and end in a hall. Having a wedding in such a location allows for a beautiful atmosphere with many people in attendance.

Private wedding

Many couples prefer small weddings rather than large ones. Those who have a small wedding often want to avoid spending a lot of money on large halls or the like, which don't make sense for a small wedding gathering anyway. Typically, at a small private wedding ceremony, the couples usually celebrate with the family and a few friends. They hold the wedding in their favorite restaurant or possibly a more exclusive restaurant, and sometimes in a garden if one is available.

Some cost-conscious couples decide to forgo all the usual trappings of a formal, traditional wedding and just get married at a local city office that's authorized to wed couples.

Alternative wedding

In the case of alternative weddings, the couple usually forgoes formal ceremonies and traditions. Thus, alternative weddings often look quite different. Some will throw a party at home or have a "picnic" in the park in the summer. Sometimes the most romantic alternative weddings take place on the beach. In this case, the couple has a heartfelt traditional ceremony in front of the sea, organized seating, a feast, music, a feast, and lighting. This type of wedding is often lots of fun and is celebrated loudly in the open air.

Modern wedding

Modern weddings are mostly wild and very loud. They occur either in a restaurant or traditional hall or, if necessary, in a rented dance hall. A modern wedding is all about dancing, eating, and drinking well. Of course, a couple can save a lot of money by doing without a music band and using a disc jockey (DJ) instead. Although such weddings are usually a hit, they are often not very romantic. Mostly they have young guests who dance through the night filled with energy. Nonetheless, the wedding couple themselves experience their wedding as the biggest party of their lives.

Foreign wedding

If a couple prefers their wedding to be exotic or just a little different, getting married abroad is an exciting option. A wedding overseas can be held with large gatherings but also with small, intimate ones. At a wedding abroad a couple doesn't always have to choose expensive destinations. They can also find closer or cheaper destinations. One added benefit of a wedding abroad is that it provides a beautiful opportunity to combine a honeymoon with a wedding and have family and friends along.

And don't forget that if a couple chooses a location overseas with castles, they can have an elegant wedding inside a castle, although it can get quite expensive. However, a wedding in a castle is usually very festive and romantic and oriented toward old customs. Not surprisingly, the food becomes a real feast, and the atmosphere is very regal.

Conclusion

So no matter what style of wedding a couple chooses, what's most important is focusing on the bride and groom. And to make sure the event leaves an excellent lasting impression on everyone involved.

"A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love." -- Pearl S. Buck

