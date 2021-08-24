5 Top Minneapolis Thrift stores you need to visit

cottonbro/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Are you looking for some one-of-a-kind and reasonably priced things to spice up your wardrobe this season? There's no need to look any further. Minneapolis is known for having some of the best thrifting in the country! Minneapolis has everything you need to indulge in some affordable shopping therapy, from one-of-a-kind vintage bargains to lightly used modern brand names.

Sisterhood Boutique

Sisterhood Boutique is owned and operated by East African women aged 14 to 23! Come out to Cedar-Riverside and support the local business. Our inventory of gently used women's apparel and accessories includes scarves! You can visit their Instagram: @sisterhoodmn.

My Sisters' Closet

Discover modern consignment, antique clothing, and accessories at a great price. In addition to lightly used designer apparel and accessories that are no more than two years old, My Sisters' Closet also sells vintage clothing and accessories older than the 1980s. You can visit their Instagram: @mysisterscloset.

The Golden Pearl Vintage

In this vintage shop, you will find anything from the 1920s to the 1990's men's and women's fineries! They also give styling support and changes or repairs to your favourite vintage items. You can visit their Instagram: @thegoldenpearlvintage.

Nu Look Consignment Apparel

This family-owned consignment business carries a diverse selection of high-end designer apparel, jewellery, accessories, and shoes for men, women, and children, as well as maternity wear and children's clothing from top designers. Pieces include contemporary designs as well as the occasional historical piece! Visit their Instagram: @nulook_consignment.

Cat and the Cobra

You can find unique vintage items at this quirky shop, which sells everything from must-have leather jackets to shoes in style. With hours of operation from Friday to Sunday, make your weekend plans in advance! Visit their Instagram: @thecatandthecobra.

Upgrade your wardrobe by visiting those five thrift stores in Minneapolis. For the additional lists of the thrift stores in Minneapolis, please visit minneapolis.org.

