Minneapolis, MN

5 Top Minneapolis Thrift stores you need to visit

Terry Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Fy6R_0bb8rgNx00
cottonbro/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Are you looking for some one-of-a-kind and reasonably priced things to spice up your wardrobe this season? There's no need to look any further. Minneapolis is known for having some of the best thrifting in the country! Minneapolis has everything you need to indulge in some affordable shopping therapy, from one-of-a-kind vintage bargains to lightly used modern brand names.

Sisterhood Boutique

Sisterhood Boutique is owned and operated by East African women aged 14 to 23! Come out to Cedar-Riverside and support the local business. Our inventory of gently used women's apparel and accessories includes scarves! You can visit their Instagram: @sisterhoodmn.

My Sisters' Closet

Discover modern consignment, antique clothing, and accessories at a great price. In addition to lightly used designer apparel and accessories that are no more than two years old, My Sisters' Closet also sells vintage clothing and accessories older than the 1980s. You can visit their Instagram: @mysisterscloset.

The Golden Pearl Vintage

In this vintage shop, you will find anything from the 1920s to the 1990's men's and women's fineries! They also give styling support and changes or repairs to your favourite vintage items. You can visit their Instagram: @thegoldenpearlvintage.

Nu Look Consignment Apparel

This family-owned consignment business carries a diverse selection of high-end designer apparel, jewellery, accessories, and shoes for men, women, and children, as well as maternity wear and children's clothing from top designers. Pieces include contemporary designs as well as the occasional historical piece! Visit their Instagram: @nulook_consignment.

Cat and the Cobra

You can find unique vintage items at this quirky shop, which sells everything from must-have leather jackets to shoes in style. With hours of operation from Friday to Sunday, make your weekend plans in advance! Visit their Instagram: @thecatandthecobra.

Upgrade your wardrobe by visiting those five thrift stores in Minneapolis. For the additional lists of the thrift stores in Minneapolis, please visit minneapolis.org.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b8c279a3740af6d316b0050e69a05c1.blob

Local reporter and blogger in MN

Minneapolis, MN
505 followers
Loading

More from Terry Davis

Minneapolis, MN

Where to find mouthwatering bagels in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Although New York is well recognized for its bagels, you don't have to worry because the best ones are also accessible in Minneapolis. This post will point you in the direction of the greatest bagel in the areas where you are most likely to visit. We've compiled a list of some of the best bagels, which can be easy to found all throughout the city.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Local breweries to visit in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Did you notice there are so many local breweries to visit in Minneapolis? However, with so many breweries to choose from, how do you decide? Luckily We've done the legwork for you to find it all its pet and family-friendly places.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The seafood fine dining in Minneapolis you should check out

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Summertime is also peak seafood season. Whether you want to eat fresh crab with a special sauce alongside, or you want to eat some seafood to refresh your burnt-out brain, check out our new seafood restaurant list down below. We've put together a list of the best seafood restaurants in Minneapolis.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Top upscale breakfast restaurants in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day, even though brunch gets a lot of attention. These five essential breakfast spots in Minneapolis will satisfy any time when you need it, whether you're looking for a bright place to spend your weekend in the morning or a casual stop for good pastries and coffee.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Where to get a budget-friendly meal in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Even though Minneapolis has several high-end restaurants, it is not always reasonable to overspend. Fortunately, the city's fancy atmosphere is complemented by a variety of low-cost eateries. Here you can find the most budget-friendly food in Minneapolis, from Japanese dishes to pizza and the best burger.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

5 top places of arcades and gaming at Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It's time to eat and play! Take a virtual reality trip back in time at Up Down or forward in time with REM5. MB2 Raceway is a great place to race or play bocce ball. So you can have everything you need under one roof, here are the lists of the most incredible gaming and dining venues!Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

5 best food trucks you must try at Minneapolis breweries

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - You may now locate the mobile kitchens that you were previously able to see just at fairs at your local breweries. That means you can get in on some delicious food while supporting cooks just starting. Look for these tasty food trucks and some of the best places to eat in Minneapolis:Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

5 best places of Southeast Asian cuisine in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Around half of Minnesota's Asian population is Southeast Asian. You can found Southeast Asian cuisine in Minneapolis if you want to. Chefs are venturing out behind Kung Pao chicken and Pad Thai protection and embracing their real motherland identities. Here are the five best places to experience Southeast Asian cuisine in Minneapolis:Read full story

5 top traditional Mexican bakeries in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - You'll be astonished by the variety of bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies in a panaderia. These bakeries are staples in our Mexican American communities in Minneapolis, serving up traditional cuisine for every occasion. Here are the five best Mexican bakeries in Minneapolis you must visit:Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Top three steak houses in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you're looking for the best steakhouse in town, look no further. Please take out your steak knife because we're ready to chop up the city to see which steakhouses are cut above the rest.Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Your guide to finding great upscale dining in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis' restaurant sector has exploded in recent years, adding to the city's incredibly diverse menu. Whether you're looking for authentic steak in a sumptuous setting in Minneapolis, this is the place to go. Please continue reading for our recommendations for the top restaurants in Minneapolis.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Top three picnic spots in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you're looking for the finest parks in Minneapolis, you've come to the right place. Just because you're in a city doesn't mean you won't be able to find some amazing green spaces. Check out our recommendations for three parks in the Minneapolis area where you may picnic, bike, walk, and do a lot of other activities.Read full story
Minnesota State

The information of Metro Transit and Express Buses at Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Free parking and a direct bus ride to the fairgrounds are provided by the State Fair Express Bus service, which serves the Twin Cities' outlying suburbs for a modest cost. All buses are mandated to have face covers, so please keep this in mind.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Three must-visit public libraries in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Whether you're a bookworm or just seeking a quiet area to study or read, this is the place for you. Look at our updated list of public libraries in the Minneapolis area that you should check out. When you go in, you will be amazed by the architecture and interior design, as well as the abundance of books that will help you relax. Scroll down to know more about it.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

5 top places for traditional Somali foods in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - As with any other cuisine, Somali food changes from place to region, and like any other cuisine, Somali restaurants differ in style and flavour. Somalia is not usually a culture of restaurants; most food is eaten in the house. But you can get different types of food around Minneapolis for different kinds of experiences. Here are the top five Somali restaurants in Minneapolis:Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The website of Help Me Connect provides local services to young families

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Expectant and parenting families with children between the ages of newborn and eight years old now have a new tool that helps them connect to resources in their local areas that promote healthy child development and family well-being. The tool is called 'Help Me Connect'.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

List of great skate parks in Minneapolis you should discover

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Looking for a location to practice your street skateboarding? Or you want to get some training on a pump circuit in the Minneapolis region. Take a look at this list of fantastic skateboard parks to help you find the best one.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Top pet hospital in St. Paul you should visit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Taking care of a pet is the ultimate adventure since you are responsible for the health of a living being. Please don't waste time asking people for recommendations or browsing endlessly through online reviews; we've done the footwork for you. Check out these three top pet hospitals and veterinarians in St. Paul.Read full story
Springfield, MN

Clubs & Organizations in Springfield you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, MN - As more and more local organizations and clubs are formed, even a small city can become a comfortable city to live in. Especially if their organization runs well with positive people and a supportive environment. Like its motto, "we have a lot to share!" Springfield has a variety of local clubs and organizations that thrive on a wide range of expertise. You've come to the right place! We'd love to introduce you to the clubs and organizations in the city of Springfield, Minnesota.Read full story
Pequot Lakes, MN

5 Parks you can explore in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, MN - The park is one form of proof of a proper city. For every new park that is built, there will be an increase in the population. There is a saying that the park is the heart of the town, so it is not only a means for people to spend time, but it must also be maintained for its beauty and cleanliness. Not only big cities, but Pequot Lakes also has various parks in different corners of the city that you should know and visit. We've summarized it just for you below!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy