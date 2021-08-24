6 top foods must-try at the Minnesota State Fair 2021

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

ST. PAUL, MN - You may find your favourite cuisine deep-fried at the Minnesota State Fair or on a stick at a carnival. There is by no means a thorough listing. Here are nine foods you must try while you are at the fair:

Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar Cookies:

You can't walk twenty feet without seeing someone eating chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Martha's famous bucket. Order a cone for a smaller serving or a pail to meet new people.

Fresh French Fries

A Fresh French Fry's red and yellow stripes are as instantly recognizable as the Sweet Martha's cookie pail, which is why they are so popular. They are a simple delicacy that everyone may appreciate when served sizzling hot.

Dairy Goodness Bar Ice Cream

You won't find a better ice cream than that created by the Midwest Dairy Association itself. The Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Dairy Building (which is how you know it's legitimate), is the place to go for delicious malts, sundaes, and cones.

Pronto Pups

There are many misunderstandings about what makes a Pronto Pup distinct from a more popularly understood corn dog, and loyalists on every side discuss which one is best.

It's a matter of sweet versus savoury—corn dogs are lovely, Pronto Pups are not. You will have many opportunities to conduct your taste test with multiple stalls of both.

Big Fat Bacon

Order a slab of ¼-pound premium pork belly if you want your pork with a little more fat and grease (served on a stick, of course). Exceptional for breakfast and also pretty darn good at any other time of the day.

Peterson's Pork Chops on a Stick

Pig chops from Peterson's are one of the more traditional dishes you'll find skewered for on-the-go dining, and they're a popular choice for people looking to get a little protein in their Fair diet.

Don't forget to try those six foods while you are at Minnesota State Fair. Make sure you don't miss these six foods. For additional lists of the foods at the Minnesota State Fair, please visit mnstatefair.org.

