The Golden Valley residents are not required to spray their lawn on an odd schedule

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN - Every day that passes without rain pushes the State of Minnesota farther into a drought, and every time homeowners use water inefficiently, the City of Golden Valley moves closer to implementing additional water use restrictions.

Residents are not required to sprinkle their grass on an odd/even schedule based on their house number, despite having the option to do so.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that the Minneapolis area has received 15.4 inches of precipitation so far in 2021, compared to an average of 21.4 inches for the same period last year. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Minnesota recorded its 7th driest July in 127 years and is currently suffering its 9th driest year in 127 years.

Additionally, Minnesota is experiencing a historically warm summer, which is compounded by a lack of rainfall. According to the National Weather Service in Minneapolis, 2021 has been the third warmest meteorological summer on record for Minnesota through July.

Compared to the average, June in the Twin Cities was 7.1 degrees warmer than usual, and July was 1.7 degrees warmer than typical. The temperature has reached 90 degrees on 22 days, although the 30-year normal is only 11 days.

While 2021 may not be the best year to plant a garden or acquire a perfectly green lawn, Golden Valley residents may work together to save water wherever they can.

For further information about the City's next step and about what you can do, you can read more on goldenvalleymn.gov.

